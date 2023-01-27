Chico McRooster to honor YEAR of the RABBIT at 2023 Golden Dragon Parade
Chico dressed in his RABBIT outfit ready for the ever-great Golden Dragon Parade on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Live Beautiful Show Rooster to ride his fancy cart in Chinatown, Los Angeles, CAPARAMOUNT, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday, January 28, 2023 (from 1 to 4pm) in Chinatown is a date not to miss. The yearly Chinese New Year is celebrated with the Golden Dragon Parade. Giant colorful, fun, scary and awesome Dragons and Lions perform on the streets to the sounds of drums. Marching bands, dragon dancers, dancing ladies, floats, celebrities and many festivities punctuate this gala time. The parade ends with an exciting display of Chinese fireworks, marshal arts and lion dances.
This event celebrates the YEAR of the RABBIT. Chico McRooster is honored this year, to be represented by ChaCha McRooster on this important day. Chico left us in 2017 and is being followed by a gorgeous endangered species Spanish Mediterranean Rooster who loves exciting events and connects with many visitors. So come on down and enjoy the fun. Get a family photo with our beloved Chico II, aka ChaCha, or even a selfie. Check out our Facebook page or do a Google search of Chico McRooster, to see others who have connected with these gentleman roosters. ChaCha will be wearing his peach stripe Golden Dragon Apron with Rabbit Ears, specially designed and tailored for him and the Year of the Rabbit. He will be riding in his uniquely decorated canopy topped cart. ChaCha poses for pictures and loves to participate in and be part of all conversations.
How to get to there: Take the METRO to Union Station. Transfer to the GOLD LINE and get off at the CHINATOWN Station; or just walk North from Union Station to Broadway or Hill and view the parade from there. It’s FREE for all walking friends. The Parade first heads Northeast on Hill, right onto Bernard then Southwest down Broadway to almost the start point.
About Chico McRooster and ChaCha: Chico was rescued as a baby chick from 5 hours of laying in the gutter of the alley. When picked up, he was found to be unconscious, but with his little song of “peep-peep-peep.” After being nursed back to health, he was with us for 4-1/2 beautiful and enjoyable years. He now guides us from the other side, as ChaCha takes over his all-important earthly duties of showing the world the positive side of Roostership.
So come on down & joint fun.
