N-Butanol Market Size to Boost US$14.3 billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.2% - IndustryARC

N-Butanol fuels is experiencing high traction, thereby boosting the growth opportunities in the Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The N-Butanol Market size is estimated to reach US$14.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The N-Butanol is a colorless liquid that is derived from propylene and also occurs as a product of the ethanol fermentation of saccharides and sugars. The use of N-Butanol as a solvent, coating and chemical intermediate for butyl acetate, ethers, and others offers major demand in the market, owing to its flourishing application in the building and construction sector, thereby creating a drive in the N-Butanol market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of bio-based N-Butanol and biofuel for application in automotive, chemicals, and others will boost the market demand during the forecast period. The covid-19 led to a slowdown in the growth of the N-butanol market due to a decline in demand and supply chain, halted production, and other lockdown restrictions. However, with recovery and bolstering growth across major end-use industries, the N-butanol market is growing rapidly. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the N-Butanol Market highlights the following areas -



1. The Asia-Pacific dominates the N-butanol industry, owing to the flourishing construction and transportation sector, along with the rising adoption of biobased N-butanol for various applications, thereby offering steady growth of the N-butanol industry in this region.



2. The increase in adoption of N-butanol-based biofuel and bioderived butanol due to its superior features such as more energy, compatibility, and environment-friendly by-products is boosting the market demand across major end-use industries.



3. The building and construction industry dominates the N-Butanol market due to its wide range of applications in paints & coatings, solvents, varnishes, and others, owing to excellent features such as high performance, protection, decor, and durability.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The butyl carboxylates held the largest share of more than 65% in the N-Butanol market in 2021. The butyl carboxylate has increasing usage in the composition of various copolymers including butyl acetate, glycol ethers, butyl acrylate, and others. The increasing application of butyl carboxylate in engineering plastics in major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and others is driving the market.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the N-Butanol market in the year 2021, up to 50%. The robust growth of N-butanol in this region is influenced by flourishing demand from construction, personal care, agriculture, automotive, and others. The rise in the transportation sector, majorly the automotive sector in APAC is boosting the demand for N-butanol due to its application in spark-ignition gasoline vehicles, internal combustion engines, and others.

3. The building & construction segment held a significant share in the N-Butanol market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-27. The N-Butanol has major applications in the building and construction sector for residential and commercial buildings as a solvent, coatings, paints, varnishes, and others.

4. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global demand for biofuels is expected to grow by 41 billion liters or 28%, over the period 2021-2026. The biobased N-Butanol is produced from cellulose by over-expressing aldehyde dehydrogenase.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the N-Butanol Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. INEOS Oxide Ltd

3. SABIC

4. Eastman Chemical Company

5. The Mitsubishi Chemical Company



