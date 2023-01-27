Arrest Made in an Enticing a Child Offense: 5200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Enticing a Child offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in the 5200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:47 am, the suspect attempted to entice a juvenile female to engage in sexual acts.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, 33-year-old Johnnie Enrique Ramos of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Enticing a Child.