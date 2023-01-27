Indian Trap Releases the New Single “Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya)” with Award-winning Indian Composer S. J. Jananiy
The Shiva Mantra is one of the most powerful mantras for those seeking protection, inner strength and safety. The lyric “Om Namah Shivaya” repeated in song will invigorate one's positivity.
The vocalist on Indian Trap's "Shiva Mantra" is S. J. Jananiy, who serves to spread peace through music, as a Composer, Singer-Songwriter, Music Director, Indian/ Western Classical & Playback Singer, Performer, Music Producer, Record Producer, and Research Scholar.
S. J. Jananiy delivers sublime vocals over a hypnotic beat and melodic synths, temple bells, flutes and 808 basses on the latest Indian Trap single.
“As a musician, my material is sound,” says Indian Trap. “I’ve always considered myself a sound designer. When I learned that the Shaivite Hindu tradition believes that matter is vibration and the cosmos is sound, it got me thinking! We talk about someone having great vibes, don’t we? Don’t we say that some people vibe well together? These seemingly trivial words have a profound meaning! Mantras are prayers that ‘vibe’ with the universe. What better lyrics can a composer ask for? Jananiy brought the mantras, and I brought my music! Three thousand year old mantras that go right to the heart of matter and contemporary music that has emerged from the streets, from ordinary people… we’re talking about roots! Music is the medicine for the soul, Plato said. At its best, music is a cosmic energy that removes negativity and obstacles, bringing peace, focus, and satisfaction to all who listen. Ever heard of Bach? The journey may be long, but we are on the right track.”
Mantras are Sanskrit prayers that millions of people have used daily for over three thousand years, and the popularity of mantras continues to expand worldwide. The Shaivite Hindu tradition, which follows Lord Shiva (the subject of this new track) holds that everything we do involves energy, and that energy is nothing other than vibration. Our words, actions, and emotions contribute to a larger energetic field known as prana, or life force. We emit a wave of energy into the world whenever we think or do something. When we repeat a mantra, we direct our energy inward, allowing us to connect with our deeper selves and gain greater control over our minds. It has helped millions of people improve their lives and effect positive change.
Weighing in from her studio in Chennai, India, S. J. Jananiy adds, “Working along with Jay for this very special single was highly explorative by fusing the Vedic Mantras, his Indian Trap music, and the many vocalizations. It got me thinking about how these Mantras, encased in Trap music and Indian raga-based music, could be performed live, and that got me curious about those possibilities. This song has at least 32 different vocal layers, along with a unique collage of taans, aalaaps, swaras, and improvisations that blend beautifully with harmonies for Jay’s track!”
The powerful Shiva Mantra was carefully chosen to be the first collaboration between J2 and S. J. Jananiy. Heard within the track, the lyric “Om Namah Shivaya” is the Shiva Panchakshari mantra for destroying ignorance, violence, unhealthy habits, and negative karma. Repeated in song, it releases our inner potential and invigorates us with positivity. Now, Trap music fans and yogis everywhere can tap into this energy in a modern, exciting and accessible new way.
About J2:
Jay Singh, aka J2, is the successful record producer and composer behind Indian Trap. Jay rose to prominence after winning the prestigious Ministry of Sound DJ Idol Competition in 2002. He has since produced and remixed songs for various artists, including LL Cool J, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, and Madonna. He burst on the pop music scene as J2 with the release of the smash hit “Dare La La La,” which he co-wrote and produced for Shakira’s 10th studio album; the track debuted in the Top 10 of most international charts. A reworked version titled “La La La” Brazil” was the official theme song for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and is featured on the One Love, One Rhythm World Cup album. The song was also used in a T-Mobile commercial and Shakira’s Activia commercial, which became the most shared advertisement of 2014 and has over 2 billion streams to date. J2’s compositions have appeared in over 100 films, trailers, video games, television shows, and advertisements. They gathered over 250 million streams across YouTube and other major DSPs. https://www.indiantrap.com/
About S. J. Jananiy:
S. J. Jananiy was a child prodigy. She is a Multi-Global-Award-Winning Composer. She studied Carnatic (South Indian), Hindustani (North Indian), and Western classical vocal traditions. She has an ATCL Vocal, Grade 8 in Western Classical Music, and studied piano and Western Classical Music theory at Trinity College, London. She plays the harp and the synthesizer. She owns JSJ Audio and 3 Dot Recording Studios, providing services as a film-score composer, songwriter, performer, arranger, music producer, and sound engineer. She graduated from SMC, Chennai, with a degree in Economics. She has an M.A. in Indian music and an M. Phil from QMC, Chennai. She is currently pursuing a Ph. D. in Indian Music. She has received the Indian National Award, State Awards & many other Awards. Between 2018 and 2022, she received nine Global Music Awards, PSAs, and the ICMAs. https://sjjananiy.com/
