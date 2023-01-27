Indian Trap Releases the New Single “Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya)” with Award-winning Indian Composer S. J. Jananiy

The Shiva Mantra is one of the most powerful mantras for those seeking protection, inner strength and safety. The lyric “Om Namah Shivaya” repeated in song will invigorate one's positivity.

The vocalist on Indian Trap's "Shiva Mantra" is S. J. Jananiy, who serves to spread peace through music, as a Composer, Singer-Songwriter, Music Director, Indian/ Western Classical & Playback Singer, Performer, Music Producer, Record Producer, and Research Scholar.