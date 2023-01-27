Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Anson Resources, Cipherpoint Ltd, Silver Mines and Elementos Ltd

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has been added as a non-pure-play uranium stock to the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE: URA), the largest exchange trade fund (ETF) in the uranium industry with net assets of about US$ 1.71 billion. Click here
  • Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has successfully raised $750,000 in a share placement, gaining funding to enable a ramp-up of commercial project deliveries. Click here
  • Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has tapped Joel Ray as general manager of its wholly-owned Bowdens Silver Project, bolstering the company’s mineral processing expertise as SVL advances mine development plans. Click here
  • Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has kicked off a 1,000-metre exploration drilling campaign at its Oropesa Tin Project in Spain, targeting additional mineralisation outside the 2021 mineral resource estimate (MRE). Click here

