Protective Coatings Market Share 2023: Trends, Growth Rate ( ~ 6% ), Industry Analysis, Report by 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Protective Coatings Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global protective coatings market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 30 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~6%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 20 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of protective coatings market worldwide are the increasing automobile industry and expansion of industrialization and urbanization.Market Definition of Protective CoatingsA protective coating is a material that is put over a surface to provide protection against environmental factors that can jeopardize the integrity or performance of a product or component. Protective coatings are used in a variety of products, including consumer goods, industrial machinery, marine, automobiles, oil & gas, etc. The greatest technique to prevent damage to a surface or structure, whether it be a product or an entire infrastructure, is with a protective coating. The application of the protective coating depends on the weather. Cohesive layers and other features are typically present in protective coatings to offer corrosion resistance. Protective coatings use an extremely thick, moisture-resistant layer.Get a Sample PDF of Report – https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1314 Global Protective Coatings Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global protective coatings market can majorly be attributed to the launch of new products in the market. For instance, to broaden its coating portfolio, PPG Industries, Inc. has introduced PPG PITTHANE ULTRA LS polyurethane topcoat. This solution is designed for corrosive conditions where a low sheen is necessary to reduce glare and conceal surface flaws. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed to rise in mergers and acquisition among the prominent key players is also projected to drive the market growth. For instance, the erstwhile BASF Construction Chemicals, MBCC Group, is about to be acquired by Sika AG. The company’s product and solution offerings will be enhanced and expanded as a result of the acquisition. Furthermore, the rising investment in research and development of protective coatings. According to figures from the World Bank, R&D spending will account for 2.63% of global GDP in 2020.The global protective coatings market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Expanding automotive industryRising growth of real estate sectorRising capital investment in R&D activitiesNew product launches in the marketDynamic growth of the urbanization and industrializationGlobal Protective Coatings Market: Restraining FactorThere are concern over using volatile organic compounds is growing (VOC), there is a risk of toxicity and government have regulations regarding environmentally negative effects Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global protective coatings market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/protective-coating-market/1314 Global Protective Coatings Market SegmentationBy Resin (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Polyester, and Others)By Technology (Solvent Borne, Water Borne, Powder Based, and Others)By End User (Construction, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Power Generation, Mining, and Others)Out of all, the construction segment is to garner the maximum revenue at the end of 2033. The segment growth is attributed to expanding constructional sector. According to projections, there will be close to 100 million single-family dwellings in the United States in 2020. Moreover, according to projections, there will be close to 100 million single-family dwellings in the United States in 2020.By RegionThe Asia Pacific protective coatings market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Rise in the constructional sector is attributed to the market growth in the Asia Pacific. By 2024, it is anticipated that the Asia Pacific region’s building construction market will be worth USD 3 million. Furthermore, owing to higher number of vehicles deployed is to boost the market growth in the region. According to statistics from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the region produced 46 million vehicles overall in 2021, up from 44 million in 2020. Similar to that, the region’s total sales increased from 40 million in 2020 to 42 million in 2021.The market research report on global protective coatings also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Consult Our Expert Analysts@ https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-1314 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Protective Coatings MarketSome of the key players of the global protective coatings market are Sika AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

