With CAGR of ~7%, Agricultural Surfactants Market Size & Share, ~ USD 3 Billion By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Agricultural Surfactants Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global agricultural surfactants market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 3 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~7%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of agricultural surfactants market worldwide are thegrowth in the demand for use of green technologiesand advancements in agricultural sector.Market Definition of Agricultural SurfactantsThe use of surfactants in industrial applications is becoming increasingly common. Agriculture is one of the many sectors that have come to understand their many advantages for enhancing the effectiveness of fertilizers and other agricultural products. Surfactants are essential to the efficiency and effectiveness of plant protection treatments in good agricultural practices. The purpose of surfactants is to reduce surface friction between different types of liquids, solids, or gases. Among the components of the surfactants, there are water-soluble and water-insoluble components. In addition to emulsifiers and detergents, surfactants can also be used as foaming agents, dispersants, and wettants. An agricultural surfactant is an additive used in agrochemicals to increase the efficiency of pesticides.Get a Sample PDF of Report – https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4525 Global Agricultural Surfactants Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global agricultural surfactants market can majorly be attributed to the increasing demand for food brought about by an expanding world population. According to study, the global demand for food is predicted to reach 60%-100% by 2050. In addition to protecting crops against pests, these compounds are known to increase the yield and productivity of crops. Moreover, rising partnerships and mergers between key manufacturers to enhance product portfolios that meet consumer demands for natural and eco-friendly products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, two partnerships were signed by BASF SE to strengthen its position in the biosurfactants and actives market. BASF improved consumer demand for natural products by partnering with Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd and Hollier Ltd will help the company develop fermentation-derived glycolipids.The global agricultural surfactants market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Rapid expansion of agriculture sectorIncreasing solutions involving green technologyReduces plant toxicityIncreasing the production of biosurfactantsRise in Various Crop DiseasesGlobal Agricultural Surfactants Market: Restraining FactorPeople are becoming aware of the negative effects of synthetic chemicals and the severe restrictions placed on the use of agricultural surfactants. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global agricultural surfactants market during the forecast period.For more information about this report visit@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/agricultural-surfactants/4525 Global Agricultural Surfactants Market SegmentationBy Application(Herbicides, and Fungicides)The herbicides segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased penetration of active ingredients into plant foliage by improving spray droplet absorption. Adjuvants such as surfactants can enhance the penetration and wettability of plants by altering the density and viscosity of droplets. This directly affects the rate of droplet evaporation. It has been observed that with the addition of synthetic adjuvant, the density of glyphosate solution is increased by approximately 2% in comparison with that of glyphosate alone.By Type (Non-Iconic, Anionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric)By Substrate Type (Synthetic, and Bio-Based)By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, and Fruits & Vegetables)By RegionThe North America agricultural surfactants market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions on account of increasing initiatives taken by the government to increase crop yields for the purpose of supplying an adequate supply of raw materials for the food and biofuels. It was observed that approximately 40% of the corn grown in the United States is used to produce biofuels. Moreover, rapid urbanization, advances in modern farming methods, a growing demand for eco-friendly products, and government support for crop production in the region are expected to drive the regional market during the forecast period.The market research report on global agricultural surfactants also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Consult Our Expert Analysts@ https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4525 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Agricultural Surfactants MarketSome of the key players of the global agricultural surfactants market are BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay Group, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc., Croda International Plc., The DOW Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, and others.About Research Nester:Research Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. 