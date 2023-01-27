PLDT Shareholder Action Reminder

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PLDT To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PLDT Inc. ("PLDT" or the "Company") PHI.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in PLDT stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/PHI.

On December 19, 2022, Bloomberg reported, "the Philippines' Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry into the 48-billion peso ($866 million) capital spending budget overrun at PLDT Inc. that triggered a record plunge in the stock amid questions over its corporate governance and fiscal control."

Following this news, on December 19, 2022, PLDT's shares fell by over 20%.

Then on December 20, 2022, it was reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered an investigation of possible insider trading related to PLDT Inc.'s disclosure of a P48- billion "budget overrun" covering several years.

