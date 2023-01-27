Sunbit surpasses 100,000 service professionals certified to offer its point-of-sale lending technology

Sunbit's technology is used by more than 17,000 service providers including auto service and repair centers and dental practices

Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses, announced today that more than 100,000 in-store service professionals have been certified to offer Sunbit's point-of-sale lending technology to millions of customers. Sunbit's "Sunbeast" enablement program was built for Sunbit-certified in-store service professionals (Sunbeasts). The appreciation program recognizes the people offering Sunbit in the field. In all, Sunbeasts have helped more than a million people get the services or care they need, realizing over a billion dollars in incremental revenue for their businesses.

"Getting a new set of tires or replacing a filling isn't a desirable or planned purchase, but is a part of navigating our everyday lives -- and these types of purchases usually require a conversation or a consultation along with human touch. In today's environment, relationships still matter, especially when it comes to the essential purchases we need in order to live our daily lives," said Idan Tzror, Chief Retail Officer, Sunbit. He added, "That is why we invest so heavily in the front line associates of our merchant partners via the Sunbeast program. Service professionals are essentially the day-to-day face of our company, and giving them the support and recognition they deserve is of paramount importance to us. We're proud that the Sunbeast program has made a difference in so many lives."

The Sunbeast credentialing process is conducted in-person at a merchant location or through Sunbit's online learning management system (LMS). Because Sunbit is introduced to consumers through a service professional, the company gives extra care and attention to its certification process, including an intensive legal section which has a strict 100% passing criteria, ensuring that consumers fully understand the lending product options available to them.

"I've seen a lot of technology and financing tools come and go," said Cynthia Garcia, Treatment Coordinator at Apple Dental - Apple Dash. "But many don't last, because smart service associates won't risk their customer relationships to offer something they don't believe in. Sunbit is different. It works for nearly everyone who walks through our doors, regardless of circumstances. It's fair, fast and fee-free. And many of my Sunbit customers come back again. The Sunbeast program helps me make the most out of every customer interaction."

Once certified, Sunbeasts can access continuing education and engagement programs through an online knowledge center, ongoing training events, competitions, award ceremonies, and a gamified rewards system, all supported through a robust mobile app. The gamified Sunbeast app enables associates to benchmark their performance against their peers, learn, compete, and perform missions, all while earning rewards for participation.

Additional rewards can be unlocked through attending workshops, answering surveys, providing feedback, watching training videos, and more.

"I've never experienced anything like Sunbit's Sunbeast program," said Danny Ventura, Service Advisor for Toyota of San Bernardino. "Most vendors just give us a couple of pamphlets and expect us to offer their product to our customers. With Sunbit I'm confident that I'm helping customers (or patients) to get what they need, when and how they need it. And, competing for rewards against my colleagues is just a bonus!"

About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our technology eases the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving people more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit offers a next-generation, no-fee credit card that can be managed through a powerful mobile app, as well as a point-of-sale payment option available at more than 17,000 service locations, including auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics, and specialty healthcare services. Sunbit was included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. The financial technology company has also been named as a Most Loved Workplace®, Best Point of Sale Company, A N.A. Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and as a Top Fintech Startup by CB Insights. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.

