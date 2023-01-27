Submit Release
American Riviera Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") ARBV, holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $13.5 million ($2.37 per share) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the $11.8 million ($2.09 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $4.0 million ($0.70 per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the $2.7 million ($0.49 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. The increase in year-to-date unaudited net income in 2022 compared to 2021 is primarily attributable to loan growth, increased interest income on liquid assets, and a strong deposit base.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "We are pleased to report improved profitability, continued loan growth, expanding capital ratios, strong credit quality, and a balance sheet supported by local deposits from relationship clients. The Federal Reserve's actions to date to increase rates and remove excess liquidity from the financial system have only modestly decelerated loan growth and increased funding costs."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Return on average assets for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 1.14%, an increase from 1.08% in the previous quarter and 0.84% in the same quarter last year.
  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, reached $907.6 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $21.5 million or 2.4% from the prior quarter end and $154.1 million or 20.4% from December 31, 2021.
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $478.5 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $41.3 million or 7.9% from the prior quarter end and an increase of $7.8 million or 1.6% from December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits now represent 41.1% of total deposits. This reduction in deposit balances occurred late in the fourth quarter of 2022 as some Bank clients decided to reinvest their excess cash in non-FDIC insured, external investment products.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.94% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.69% for the prior quarter and 3.12% for the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.16% in the prior quarter and 0.07% for the same quarter in the prior year. Total cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, has increased to 0.21% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.08% in the prior quarter and 0.07% for the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.1 million, the same as in the previous quarter. Year-to-date provision in 2022 of $1.1 million exceeds the $0.3 million expensed in the prior year due to strong organic loan growth, and not credit quality concerns.
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.17% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared with 1.18% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
  • The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $3.1 million or 0.34% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral and reserves.
  • Tangible book value per share was $14.43 at December 31, 2022, up from the $13.55 at September 30, 2022 due to strong earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 and stable market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.
  • All Bank capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.89% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 12.73% in the previous quarter and 12.16% in the same quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter Earnings

For the fourth quarter of 2022, unaudited net income was $4.0 million, compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (a non-GAAP measure) was $5.6 million, compared to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income continues to benefit from the Federal Reserve's actions to increase short-term rates as evidenced by the $0.3 million or 26% increase in Interest on Due From Banks from the previous quarter, and $1.2 million or 852% increase from the same quarter last year. However, deposit rates have adjusted upward from historically low levels as interest expense on deposits increased $0.4 million or 152% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to prior quarter and increased $0.5 million or 223% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.8 million for the same quarter last year. Variances between the quarters relate primarily to SBA loan sale premium, mortgage broker fees and loan prepayment fees. Aggregate non-interest income has remained consistent over the periods analyzed.

Non-interest expense was $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $6.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to additional incentive plan accrual based on the strong performance of the Bank and timing of certain expenses, such as advertising and annual sponsorships. With the relaxing of COVID restrictions, expenses related to business development and marketing have moved back to historical levels. The Company remains committed to making investments in systems and staffing to support continued growth while maximizing efficiencies. Occupancy expenses are temporarily elevated as the Company is in the process of consolidating office space which is expected to result in efficiencies in the second half of 2023.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, reached $907.6 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $21.5 million or 2.4% from the prior quarter end and $154.1 million or 20.4% from December 31, 2021.

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $0.1 million to $10.6 million at December 31, 2022 with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.17% of total loans, as compared to $10.5 million or 1.18% at September 30, 2022 and $9.4 million or 1.18% at December 31, 2021. The Allowance percentage has remained consistent over the periods analyzed with increased dollars primarily attributable to continued organic loan growth and not credit quality concerns.

Loan charge-offs totaled zero and loan recoveries totaled $0.1 million for the entire year of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, non-accrual loans totaled $3.1 million, down $3.3 million compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in non-accrual loans during the quarter relates to two loans fully paid off. $2.3 million of the non-accrual total at December 31, 2022 is comprised of one loan which is real estate secured at a 29% loan-to-value based upon a recent appraisal and is paying full principal and interest payments monthly. Credit quality remains strong.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.2 billion at December 31, 2022 representing a decrease of $100.3 million, or 7.9%, from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $38.6 million, or 3.2% since December 31, 2021. This reduction in deposit balances occurred late in the fourth quarter of 2022 as some Bank clients decided to reinvest their excess cash in non-FDIC insured, external investment products. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 41.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. The Bank had no brokered deposits or Federal Home Loan Bank advances in its funding base as of December 31, 2022.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $87.1 million at December 31, 2022, a $5.0 million or 6.0% increase since September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $9.2 million or 9.5% over prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), reduced slightly from $24.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 to $23.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in an additional $0.8 million expansion of shareholders equity for the fourth quarter. Industry-wide there has been a material decline in market value of fixed income securities in 2022, consistent with the significant increase in market yields. These securities have a maturity and minimal inherent credit risk; therefore, the Bank expects to receive principal in full when the investments mature.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp ARBV is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For twelve consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, Dec 31, One Year One Year

2022

2021

$ Change % Change
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks

$

61,801

 

$

292,111

 

$

(230,310

)

-79

%

Available for sale securities

 

223,281

 

 

191,543

 

 

31,738

 

17

%

Held to maturity securities

 

41,293

 

 

-

 

 

41,293

 

100

%

 
Loans (excluding PPP)

 

907,580

 

 

753,494

 

 

154,086

 

20

%

PPP Loans

 

105

 

 

39,996

 

 

(39,891

)

-100

%

Allowance For Loan Losses

 

(10,626

)

 

(9,383

)

 

(1,243

)

13

%

Net Loans

 

897,059

 

 

784,107

 

 

112,952

 

14

%

 
Premise & Equipment

 

12,347

 

 

10,429

 

 

1,918

 

18

%

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

 

4,947

 

 

5,075

 

 

(128

)

-3

%

Other Assets

 

40,931

 

 

23,275

 

 

17,656

 

76

%

Total Assets

$

1,281,659

 

$

1,306,540

 

$

(24,881

)

-2

%

 
 
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Demand Deposits

$

478,519

 

$

470,763

 

$

7,756

 

2

%

NOW Accounts

 

184,138

 

 

181,546

 

 

2,592

 

1

%

Other Interest Bearing Deposits

 

500,870

 

 

549,781

 

 

(48,911

)

-9

%

Total Deposits

 

1,163,527

 

 

1,202,090

 

 

(38,563

)

-3

%

 
Borrowed Funds

 

18,000

 

 

-

 

 

18,000

 

100

%

Other Liabilities

 

13,036

 

 

8,177

 

 

4,859

 

59

%

Total Liabilities

 

1,194,563

 

 

1,210,267

 

 

(15,704

)

-1

%

 
Common Stock

 

57,458

 

 

56,564

 

 

894

 

2

%

Retained Earnings

 

53,560

 

 

40,432

 

 

13,128

 

32

%

Other Capital

 

(23,922

)

 

(723

)

 

(23,199

)

3,209

%

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

87,096

 

 

96,273

 

 

(9,177

)

-10

%

 
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,281,659

 

$

1,306,540

 

$

(24,881

)

-2

%

 
 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Assets
Cash & Due From Banks

$

61,801

 

$

178,882

 

$

212,675

 

$

320,683

 

$

292,111

 

Available for sale securities

 

223,281

 

 

222,910

 

 

250,132

 

 

220,364

 

 

191,543

 

Held to maturity securities

 

41,293

 

 

41,241

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 
Loans (excluding PPP)

 

907,580

 

 

886,087

 

 

854,593

 

 

776,395

 

 

753,494

 

PPP Loans

 

105

 

 

121

 

 

6,169

 

 

11,633

 

 

39,996

 

Allowance For Loan Losses

 

(10,626

)

 

(10,500

)

 

(10,367

)

 

(9,394

)

 

(9,383

)

Net Loans

 

897,059

 

 

875,708

 

 

850,395

 

 

778,634

 

 

784,107

 

 
Premise & Equipment

 

12,347

 

 

9,649

 

 

9,491

 

 

9,948

 

 

10,429

 

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

 

4,947

 

 

4,984

 

 

5,025

 

 

5,080

 

 

5,075

 

Other Assets

 

40,931

 

 

38,033

 

 

35,470

 

 

27,327

 

 

23,275

 

Total Assets

$

1,281,659

 

$

1,371,407

 

$

1,363,188

 

$

1,362,036

 

$

1,306,540

 

 
 
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Demand Deposits

$

478,519

 

$

519,796

 

$

487,187

 

$

481,619

 

$

470,763

 

NOW Accounts

 

184,138

 

 

184,138

 

 

196,485

 

 

193,178

 

 

181,546

 

Other Interest Bearing Deposits

 

500,870

 

 

559,914

 

 

571,544

 

 

571,595

 

 

549,781

 

Total Deposits

 

1,163,527

 

 

1,263,848

 

 

1,255,216

 

 

1,246,392

 

 

1,202,090

 

 
Borrowed Funds

 

18,000

 

 

18,000

 

 

18,000

 

 

18,000

 

 

-

 

Other Liabilities

 

13,036

 

 

7,425

 

 

6,460

 

 

7,971

 

 

8,177

 

Total Liabilities

 

1,194,563

 

 

1,289,273

 

 

1,279,676

 

 

1,272,363

 

 

1,210,267

 

 
Common Stock

 

57,458

 

 

57,123

 

 

56,897

 

 

56,554

 

 

56,564

 

Retained Earnings

 

53,560

 

 

49,722

 

 

45,922

 

 

43,370

 

 

40,432

 

Other Capital

 

(23,922

)

 

(24,711

)

 

(19,307

)

 

(10,251

)

 

(723

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

87,096

 

 

82,134

 

 

83,512

 

 

89,673

 

 

96,273

 

 
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,281,659

 

$

1,371,407

 

$

1,363,188

 

$

1,362,036

 

$

1,306,540

 

 
 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Statement of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

11,081

 

$

8,557

 

29

%

$

39,189

 

$

33,613

 

17

%

Fees on PPP Loans

 

-

 

 

517

 

-100

%

 

1,321

 

 

3,853

 

-66

%

Net Fair Value Amortization Income

 

-

 

 

25

 

-100

%

 

7

 

 

506

 

-99

%

Interest on Securities

 

1,716

 

 

645

 

166

%

 

5,212

 

 

1,674

 

211

%

Interest on Due From Banks

 

1,323

 

 

139

 

852

%

 

3,049

 

 

391

 

680

%

Total Interest Income

 

14,120

 

 

9,883

 

43

%

 

48,778

 

 

40,037

 

22

%

 
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits

 

669

 

 

207

 

223

%

 

1,362

 

 

948

 

44

%

Interest Expense on Borrowings

 

169

 

 

-

 

100

%

 

571

 

 

-

 

100

%

Total Interest Expense

 

838

 

 

207

 

305

%

 

1,932

 

 

742

 

160

%

 
Net Interest Income

 

13,282

 

 

9,676

 

37

%

 

46,846

 

 

39,089

 

20

%

Provision for Loan Losses

 

109

 

 

-

 

100

%

 

1,147

 

 

338

 

239

%

Net Interest Income After Provision

 

13,173

 

 

9,676

 

36

%

 

45,699

 

 

38,751

 

18

%

 
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

 

522

 

 

705

 

-26

%

 

2,467

 

 

2,623

 

-6

%

Other Non-Interest Income

 

157

 

 

138

 

14

%

 

881

 

 

962

 

-8

%

Total Non-Interest Income

 

679

 

 

843

 

-19

%

 

3,347

 

 

3,585

 

-7

%

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

4,948

 

 

4,003

 

24

%

 

18,301

 

 

16,007

 

14

%

Occupancy and Equipment

 

856

 

 

747

 

15

%

 

3,155

 

 

2,872

 

10

%

Other Non-Interest Expense

 

2,561

 

 

1,991

 

29

%

 

8,834

 

 

7,082

 

25

%

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

8,365

 

 

6,741

 

24

%

 

30,290

 

 

25,961

 

17

%

 
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

5,487

 

 

3,778

 

45

%

 

18,756

 

 

16,375

 

15

%

Provision for Taxes

 

1,524

 

 

1,031

 

48

%

 

5,263

 

 

4,546

 

16

%

Net Income

$

3,963

 

$

2,747

 

44

%

$

13,494

 

$

11,829

 

14

%

 
Shares Outstanding

 

5,692,161

 

 

5,648,492

 

1

%

 

5,692,161

 

 

5,648,492

 

1

%

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.70

 

$

0.49

 

43

%

$

2.37

 

$

2.09

 

13

%

Return on Average Assets

 

1.14

%

 

0.84

%

36

%

 

1.00

%

 

1.04

%

-4

%

Return on Average Equity

 

19.12

%

 

11.20

%

71

%

 

15.81

%

 

13.02

%

21

%

Net Interest Margin

 

3.94

%

 

3.12

%

26

%

 

3.54

%

 

3.58

%

-1

%

 
Note> Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends
 

 

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

11,081

$

10,158

$

9,356

 

$

8,600

$

8,557

Fees on PPP Loans

 

-

 

199

 

209

 

 

913

 

517

Net Fair Value Amortization Income

 

-

 

3

 

(9

)

 

7

 

25

Interest on Securities

 

1,716

 

1,539

 

1,116

 

 

842

 

645

Interest on Due From Banks

 

1,323

 

1,046

 

539

 

 

142

 

139

Total Interest Income

 

14,120

 

12,944

 

11,211

 

 

10,504

 

9,883

 
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits

 

669

 

266

 

216

 

 

210

 

207

Interest Expense on Borrowings

 

169

 

169

 

166

 

 

67

 

-

Total Interest Expense

 

838

 

435

 

382

 

 

277

 

207

 
Net Interest Income

 

13,282

 

12,509

 

10,829

 

 

10,227

 

9,676

Provision for Loan Losses

 

109

 

122

 

916

 

 

-

 

-

Net Interest Income After Provision

 

13,173

 

12,387

 

9,913

 

 

10,227

 

9,676

 
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

 

522

 

602

 

672

 

 

670

 

705

Other Non-Interest Income

 

157

 

210

 

20

 

 

494

 

138

Total Non-Interest Income

 

679

 

812

 

692

 

 

1,164

 

843

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

4,948

 

4,717

 

4,326

 

 

4,310

 

4,003

Occupancy and Equipment

 

856

 

777

 

766

 

 

755

 

747

Other Non-Interest Expense

 

2,561

 

2,260

 

2,119

 

 

1,895

 

1,991

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

8,365

 

7,754

 

7,211

 

 

6,960

 

6,741

 
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

5,487

 

5,446

 

3,394

 

 

4,431

 

3,778

Provision for Taxes

 

1,524

 

1,645

 

818

 

 

1,276

 

1,031

Net Income

$

3,963

$

3,800

$

2,576

 

$

3,155

$

2,747

 
Shares Outstanding

 

5,692,161

 

5,693,820

 

5,690,710

 

 

5,696,862

 

5,648,492

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.70

$

0.67

$

0.45

 

$

0.55

$

0.49

 
Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (Non-GAAP)

$

5,596

$

5,369

$

4,101

 

$

3,518

$

3,261

 
Note> Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends
 
 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Income and performance ratios:
Net Income

$

3,963

 

$

3,800

 

$

2,576

 

$

3,155

 

$

2,747

 

Earnings per share - basic (f)

 

0.70

 

 

0.67

 

 

0.45

 

 

0.55

 

 

0.49

 

Return on average assets

 

1.14

%

 

1.08

%

 

0.75

%

 

1.00

%

 

0.84

%

Return on average equity

 

19.12

%

 

17.26

%

 

11.40

%

 

15.58

%

 

11.20

%

Cost of Funds

 

0.26

%

 

0.16

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.09

%

 

0.07

%

Cost of Deposits

 

0.21

%

 

0.08

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.07

%

Net interest margin

 

3.94

%

 

3.69

%

 

3.26

%

 

3.22

%

 

3.12

%

Efficiency ratio (b)

 

60.21

%

 

58.58

%

 

62.89

%

 

60.48

%

 

64.51

%

 
Asset quality:
Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

10,626

 

$

10,500

 

$

10,367

 

$

9,394

 

$

9,383

 

Nonperforming assets

 

3,066

 

 

6,337

 

 

3,505

 

 

2,776

 

 

2,870

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

 

1.17

%

 

1.18

%

 

1.20

%

 

1.19

%

 

1.18

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

 

0.00

%

 

-0.04

%

 

-0.03

%

 

-0.01

%

 

0.00

%

Texas ratio (a)

 

3.30

%

 

6.07

%

 

3.94

%

 

2.95

%

 

2.85

%

 
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

11.85

%

 

11.68

%

 

11.85

%

 

12.53

%

 

11.02

%

Total risk-based capital

 

12.89

%

 

12.73

%

 

12.94

%

 

13.59

%

 

12.16

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

8.83

%

 

8.48

%

 

8.29

%

 

8.75

%

 

7.23

%

 
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

10.22

%

 

10.05

%

 

10.15

%

 

10.82

%

 

N/A

 

Total risk-based capital

 

11.26

%

 

11.10

%

 

11.24

%

 

11.91

%

 

N/A

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

7.62

%

 

7.29

%

 

7.11

%

 

7.27

%

 

N/A

 

 
Equity and share related (f):
Common equity

$

87,096

 

$

82,134

 

$

83,512

 

$

89,673

 

$

96,273

 

Book value per share

 

15.30

 

 

14.43

 

 

14.68

 

 

15.74

 

 

17.04

 

Tangible book value per share

 

14.43

 

 

13.55

 

 

13.79

 

 

14.85

 

 

16.15

 

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)

 

18.63

 

 

17.89

 

 

17.18

 

 

16.65

 

 

16.27

 

Stock closing price per share

 

17.00

 

 

17.15

 

 

17.90

 

 

20.58

 

 

20.29

 

Number of shares issued and outstanding (e)

 

5,692.16

 

 

5,693.82

 

 

5,690.71

 

 

5,696.86

 

 

5,648.49

Notes:

(a)

The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets).

(b)

Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.

(c)

Current period capital ratios are preliminary.

(d)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

(e)

Prior period number of shares issued and outstanding are adjusted for respective 10% stock dividend recorded as of November 24, 2022.

(f)

Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends

 

You just read:

American Riviera Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

