American Riviera Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") ARBV, holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $13.5 million ($2.37 per share) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the $11.8 million ($2.09 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $4.0 million ($0.70 per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the $2.7 million ($0.49 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. The increase in year-to-date unaudited net income in 2022 compared to 2021 is primarily attributable to loan growth, increased interest income on liquid assets, and a strong deposit base.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "We are pleased to report improved profitability, continued loan growth, expanding capital ratios, strong credit quality, and a balance sheet supported by local deposits from relationship clients. The Federal Reserve's actions to date to increase rates and remove excess liquidity from the financial system have only modestly decelerated loan growth and increased funding costs."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 1.14%, an increase from 1.08% in the previous quarter and 0.84% in the same quarter last year.

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, reached $907.6 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $21.5 million or 2.4% from the prior quarter end and $154.1 million or 20.4% from December 31, 2021.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $478.5 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $41.3 million or 7.9% from the prior quarter end and an increase of $7.8 million or 1.6% from December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits now represent 41.1% of total deposits. This reduction in deposit balances occurred late in the fourth quarter of 2022 as some Bank clients decided to reinvest their excess cash in non-FDIC insured, external investment products.

Net interest margin increased to 3.94% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.69% for the prior quarter and 3.12% for the same quarter in the prior year.

Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.16% in the prior quarter and 0.07% for the same quarter in the prior year. Total cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, has increased to 0.21% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.08% in the prior quarter and 0.07% for the same quarter in the prior year.

Provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.1 million, the same as in the previous quarter. Year-to-date provision in 2022 of $1.1 million exceeds the $0.3 million expensed in the prior year due to strong organic loan growth, and not credit quality concerns.

Allowance for loan losses was 1.17% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared with 1.18% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $3.1 million or 0.34% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral and reserves.

Tangible book value per share was $14.43 at December 31, 2022, up from the $13.55 at September 30, 2022 due to strong earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 and stable market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.

All Bank capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.89% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 12.73% in the previous quarter and 12.16% in the same quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter Earnings

For the fourth quarter of 2022, unaudited net income was $4.0 million, compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (a non-GAAP measure) was $5.6 million, compared to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income continues to benefit from the Federal Reserve's actions to increase short-term rates as evidenced by the $0.3 million or 26% increase in Interest on Due From Banks from the previous quarter, and $1.2 million or 852% increase from the same quarter last year. However, deposit rates have adjusted upward from historically low levels as interest expense on deposits increased $0.4 million or 152% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to prior quarter and increased $0.5 million or 223% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.8 million for the same quarter last year. Variances between the quarters relate primarily to SBA loan sale premium, mortgage broker fees and loan prepayment fees. Aggregate non-interest income has remained consistent over the periods analyzed.

Non-interest expense was $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $6.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to additional incentive plan accrual based on the strong performance of the Bank and timing of certain expenses, such as advertising and annual sponsorships. With the relaxing of COVID restrictions, expenses related to business development and marketing have moved back to historical levels. The Company remains committed to making investments in systems and staffing to support continued growth while maximizing efficiencies. Occupancy expenses are temporarily elevated as the Company is in the process of consolidating office space which is expected to result in efficiencies in the second half of 2023.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, reached $907.6 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $21.5 million or 2.4% from the prior quarter end and $154.1 million or 20.4% from December 31, 2021.

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $0.1 million to $10.6 million at December 31, 2022 with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.17% of total loans, as compared to $10.5 million or 1.18% at September 30, 2022 and $9.4 million or 1.18% at December 31, 2021. The Allowance percentage has remained consistent over the periods analyzed with increased dollars primarily attributable to continued organic loan growth and not credit quality concerns.

Loan charge-offs totaled zero and loan recoveries totaled $0.1 million for the entire year of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, non-accrual loans totaled $3.1 million, down $3.3 million compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in non-accrual loans during the quarter relates to two loans fully paid off. $2.3 million of the non-accrual total at December 31, 2022 is comprised of one loan which is real estate secured at a 29% loan-to-value based upon a recent appraisal and is paying full principal and interest payments monthly. Credit quality remains strong.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.2 billion at December 31, 2022 representing a decrease of $100.3 million, or 7.9%, from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $38.6 million, or 3.2% since December 31, 2021. This reduction in deposit balances occurred late in the fourth quarter of 2022 as some Bank clients decided to reinvest their excess cash in non-FDIC insured, external investment products. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 41.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. The Bank had no brokered deposits or Federal Home Loan Bank advances in its funding base as of December 31, 2022.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $87.1 million at December 31, 2022, a $5.0 million or 6.0% increase since September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $9.2 million or 9.5% over prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), reduced slightly from $24.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 to $23.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in an additional $0.8 million expansion of shareholders equity for the fourth quarter. Industry-wide there has been a material decline in market value of fixed income securities in 2022, consistent with the significant increase in market yields. These securities have a maturity and minimal inherent credit risk; therefore, the Bank expects to receive principal in full when the investments mature.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp ARBV is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For twelve consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Dec 31, Dec 31, One Year One Year 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 61,801 $ 292,111 $ (230,310 ) -79 % Available for sale securities 223,281 191,543 31,738 17 % Held to maturity securities 41,293 - 41,293 100 % Loans (excluding PPP) 907,580 753,494 154,086 20 % PPP Loans 105 39,996 (39,891 ) -100 % Allowance For Loan Losses (10,626 ) (9,383 ) (1,243 ) 13 % Net Loans 897,059 784,107 112,952 14 % Premise & Equipment 12,347 10,429 1,918 18 % Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,947 5,075 (128 ) -3 % Other Assets 40,931 23,275 17,656 76 % Total Assets $ 1,281,659 $ 1,306,540 $ (24,881 ) -2 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 478,519 $ 470,763 $ 7,756 2 % NOW Accounts 184,138 181,546 2,592 1 % Other Interest Bearing Deposits 500,870 549,781 (48,911 ) -9 % Total Deposits 1,163,527 1,202,090 (38,563 ) -3 % Borrowed Funds 18,000 - 18,000 100 % Other Liabilities 13,036 8,177 4,859 59 % Total Liabilities 1,194,563 1,210,267 (15,704 ) -1 % Common Stock 57,458 56,564 894 2 % Retained Earnings 53,560 40,432 13,128 32 % Other Capital (23,922 ) (723 ) (23,199 ) 3,209 % Total Shareholders' Equity 87,096 96,273 (9,177 ) -10 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,281,659 $ 1,306,540 $ (24,881 ) -2 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 61,801 $ 178,882 $ 212,675 $ 320,683 $ 292,111 Available for sale securities 223,281 222,910 250,132 220,364 191,543 Held to maturity securities 41,293 41,241 - - - Loans (excluding PPP) 907,580 886,087 854,593 776,395 753,494 PPP Loans 105 121 6,169 11,633 39,996 Allowance For Loan Losses (10,626 ) (10,500 ) (10,367 ) (9,394 ) (9,383 ) Net Loans 897,059 875,708 850,395 778,634 784,107 Premise & Equipment 12,347 9,649 9,491 9,948 10,429 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,947 4,984 5,025 5,080 5,075 Other Assets 40,931 38,033 35,470 27,327 23,275 Total Assets $ 1,281,659 $ 1,371,407 $ 1,363,188 $ 1,362,036 $ 1,306,540 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 478,519 $ 519,796 $ 487,187 $ 481,619 $ 470,763 NOW Accounts 184,138 184,138 196,485 193,178 181,546 Other Interest Bearing Deposits 500,870 559,914 571,544 571,595 549,781 Total Deposits 1,163,527 1,263,848 1,255,216 1,246,392 1,202,090 Borrowed Funds 18,000 18,000 18,000 18,000 - Other Liabilities 13,036 7,425 6,460 7,971 8,177 Total Liabilities 1,194,563 1,289,273 1,279,676 1,272,363 1,210,267 Common Stock 57,458 57,123 56,897 56,554 56,564 Retained Earnings 53,560 49,722 45,922 43,370 40,432 Other Capital (23,922 ) (24,711 ) (19,307 ) (10,251 ) (723 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 87,096 82,134 83,512 89,673 96,273 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,281,659 $ 1,371,407 $ 1,363,188 $ 1,362,036 $ 1,306,540

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Statement of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 11,081 $ 8,557 29 % $ 39,189 $ 33,613 17 % Fees on PPP Loans - 517 -100 % 1,321 3,853 -66 % Net Fair Value Amortization Income - 25 -100 % 7 506 -99 % Interest on Securities 1,716 645 166 % 5,212 1,674 211 % Interest on Due From Banks 1,323 139 852 % 3,049 391 680 % Total Interest Income 14,120 9,883 43 % 48,778 40,037 22 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 669 207 223 % 1,362 948 44 % Interest Expense on Borrowings 169 - 100 % 571 - 100 % Total Interest Expense 838 207 305 % 1,932 742 160 % Net Interest Income 13,282 9,676 37 % 46,846 39,089 20 % Provision for Loan Losses 109 - 100 % 1,147 338 239 % Net Interest Income After Provision 13,173 9,676 36 % 45,699 38,751 18 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 522 705 -26 % 2,467 2,623 -6 % Other Non-Interest Income 157 138 14 % 881 962 -8 % Total Non-Interest Income 679 843 -19 % 3,347 3,585 -7 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 4,948 4,003 24 % 18,301 16,007 14 % Occupancy and Equipment 856 747 15 % 3,155 2,872 10 % Other Non-Interest Expense 2,561 1,991 29 % 8,834 7,082 25 % Total Non-Interest Expense 8,365 6,741 24 % 30,290 25,961 17 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,487 3,778 45 % 18,756 16,375 15 % Provision for Taxes 1,524 1,031 48 % 5,263 4,546 16 % Net Income $ 3,963 $ 2,747 44 % $ 13,494 $ 11,829 14 % Shares Outstanding 5,692,161 5,648,492 1 % 5,692,161 5,648,492 1 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.49 43 % $ 2.37 $ 2.09 13 % Return on Average Assets 1.14 % 0.84 % 36 % 1.00 % 1.04 % -4 % Return on Average Equity 19.12 % 11.20 % 71 % 15.81 % 13.02 % 21 % Net Interest Margin 3.94 % 3.12 % 26 % 3.54 % 3.58 % -1 % Note> Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 11,081 $ 10,158 $ 9,356 $ 8,600 $ 8,557 Fees on PPP Loans - 199 209 913 517 Net Fair Value Amortization Income - 3 (9 ) 7 25 Interest on Securities 1,716 1,539 1,116 842 645 Interest on Due From Banks 1,323 1,046 539 142 139 Total Interest Income 14,120 12,944 11,211 10,504 9,883 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 669 266 216 210 207 Interest Expense on Borrowings 169 169 166 67 - Total Interest Expense 838 435 382 277 207 Net Interest Income 13,282 12,509 10,829 10,227 9,676 Provision for Loan Losses 109 122 916 - - Net Interest Income After Provision 13,173 12,387 9,913 10,227 9,676 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 522 602 672 670 705 Other Non-Interest Income 157 210 20 494 138 Total Non-Interest Income 679 812 692 1,164 843 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 4,948 4,717 4,326 4,310 4,003 Occupancy and Equipment 856 777 766 755 747 Other Non-Interest Expense 2,561 2,260 2,119 1,895 1,991 Total Non-Interest Expense 8,365 7,754 7,211 6,960 6,741 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,487 5,446 3,394 4,431 3,778 Provision for Taxes 1,524 1,645 818 1,276 1,031 Net Income $ 3,963 $ 3,800 $ 2,576 $ 3,155 $ 2,747 Shares Outstanding 5,692,161 5,693,820 5,690,710 5,696,862 5,648,492 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 0.45 $ 0.55 $ 0.49 Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (Non-GAAP) $ 5,596 $ 5,369 $ 4,101 $ 3,518 $ 3,261 Note> Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 3,963 $ 3,800 $ 2,576 $ 3,155 $ 2,747 Earnings per share - basic (f) 0.70 0.67 0.45 0.55 0.49 Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.08 % 0.75 % 1.00 % 0.84 % Return on average equity 19.12 % 17.26 % 11.40 % 15.58 % 11.20 % Cost of Funds 0.26 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Cost of Deposits 0.21 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Net interest margin 3.94 % 3.69 % 3.26 % 3.22 % 3.12 % Efficiency ratio (b) 60.21 % 58.58 % 62.89 % 60.48 % 64.51 % Asset quality: Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 10,626 $ 10,500 $ 10,367 $ 9,394 $ 9,383 Nonperforming assets 3,066 6,337 3,505 2,776 2,870 Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.18 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.00 % -0.04 % -0.03 % -0.01 % 0.00 % Texas ratio (a) 3.30 % 6.07 % 3.94 % 2.95 % 2.85 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c): Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.85 % 11.68 % 11.85 % 12.53 % 11.02 % Total risk-based capital 12.89 % 12.73 % 12.94 % 13.59 % 12.16 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.83 % 8.48 % 8.29 % 8.75 % 7.23 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c): Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.22 % 10.05 % 10.15 % 10.82 % N/A Total risk-based capital 11.26 % 11.10 % 11.24 % 11.91 % N/A Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.62 % 7.29 % 7.11 % 7.27 % N/A Equity and share related (f): Common equity $ 87,096 $ 82,134 $ 83,512 $ 89,673 $ 96,273 Book value per share 15.30 14.43 14.68 15.74 17.04 Tangible book value per share 14.43 13.55 13.79 14.85 16.15 Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d) 18.63 17.89 17.18 16.65 16.27 Stock closing price per share 17.00 17.15 17.90 20.58 20.29 Number of shares issued and outstanding (e) 5,692.16 5,693.82 5,690.71 5,696.86 5,648.49

Notes: (a) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets). (b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage. (c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary. (d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet. (e) Prior period number of shares issued and outstanding are adjusted for respective 10% stock dividend recorded as of November 24, 2022. (f) Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126006010/en/