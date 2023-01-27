CLOVER HEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Clover Health Investments Corp. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clover Health Investments Corp. CLOV on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Clover Health on February 5, 2021 with a Class Period from October 6, 2020 and February 4, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Clover Health have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

