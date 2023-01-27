Christian Soul Record Label Blacstone Entertainment Launches with Wedding Song

Blacstone Entertainment is a newly launched record label that is at the forefront of a new subgenre of Christian Soul and that is now representing some of the Southern US' best wedding balladeers.

Winder, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Blacstone Entertainment was recently founded by Blacstone, a professional wedding balladeer duo who perform extensively at live events across the United States, including weddings.

Blacstone Entertainment, although new, has quickly gained momentum for its high-caliber roster of Contemporary Jazz, Gospel, and performers for the Christian Soul sound the record label is pioneering.

Blacstone Entertainment launched at the end of 2022 and is expanding its audience reach in 2023. In addition to offering stylistically aligned independent musicians in the Southern US a new home, they are now expanding their reach into the commercial sector. The label can now offer its clients a quality roster of performing artists, unique song placements, and licensing opportunities.

Blacstone Entertainment is now also equipped to work B2B and B2C. They have added many new benefits for aspiring artists who'll record and work with them. These include soundtrack design masterclasses and access to licensed pre-made song templates.

The Almond brothers founded the new recording label. These two entrepreneur-musicians have worked extensively with local artists, clients, and businesses. Together they also form the wedding balladeer group Blacstone.

The leading band behind the new label, Blacstone, is also proud to announce that they have released their new single. The song titled 'Matrimony' has been written for anyone who is in love and has plans to walk down the aisle in 2023.

The brothers have attained streaming success for the recently released single on Spotify; they feel it epitomizes their vocal, lyrical, and musical depth. They have also written the song in the Christian Soul style they are working to establish in the United States.

Blacstone Entertainment is looking ahead to what they believe will be a musically rich, inspiring, and successful year.

Co-founder Steven Almond states, "Blacstone Entertainment and Blacstone the band specialize in vocal production, vocal training, lyrical sessions, and strategy sessions. Their music crosses multiple genres ranging from soul unto acoustic tunes."

