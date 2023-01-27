Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,210 in the last 365 days.

RYVYL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating RYVYL Inc. on Behalf of RYVYL Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RYVYL Inc. ("RYVYL" or the "Company") RVYL on behalf of RYVYL stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether RYVYL has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 20, 2023, RYVYL announced that its financial statements from December 31, 2021, and on, as well as the related audit report of its previous independent registered public accounting firm, "can no longer be relied upon" and that it would file restatements. RYVYL also announced that it "is expected that the restatement of the financial statements for the annual and interim periods referred to above will result in decreases to total revenue, increased net losses, decreases to total assets, and decreased total stockholder's equity." Additionally, RYVYL disclosed that it had reassessed the effectiveness of its internal controls and "has determined that one or more material weaknesses exist in the Company's internal control including a material weakness related to accounting for certain complex business transactions."

On this news, RYVYL stock dropped 14.4% to close at 70 cents per share on January 23, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RYVYL shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126006017/en/

You just read:

RYVYL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating RYVYL Inc. on Behalf of RYVYL Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.