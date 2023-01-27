Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,145 in the last 365 days.

Stuhini Exploration Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or Stuhini") STU is pleased to announce the grant of stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants.

The Company has granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company options to purchase an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company at $0.48 per share for a term of three years, expiring January 26, 2026. The options will vest as to 25% every three months after the date of grant and are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and TSX–V approval.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.
Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and southwestern USA. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes: its flagship, the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, British Columbia; the Que Project located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon; the South Thompson Project located approximately 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property located approximately 57 km south of Revelstoke, British Columbia; and its new portfolio of 4 properties in southeast Arizona.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek Safe Harbor

SOURCE Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/26/c7126.html

You just read:

Stuhini Exploration Announces Grant of Stock Options

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.