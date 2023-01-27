Submit Release
Sisecam Resources LP to Release Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Results

Sisecam Resources LP SIRE will release fourth quarter and year ended 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

ABOUT SISECAM RESOURCES LP

Sisecam Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

