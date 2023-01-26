Submit Release
Public participation process begins for renewal of air quality approval for Twin Rivers Paper Company

CANADA, January 26 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is starting the 180-day public participation process for the renewal of the Class 1 Air Quality Approval to Operate for the Twin Rivers Paper Company pulp mill in Edmundston.

The mill produces about 700 tonnes per day of magnesium-based sulphite pulp and 100 tonnes per day of groundwood pulp.

The company's current approval expires on July 31. The public participation process is available online.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

 

