Public participation process begins for renewal of air quality approval for Twin Rivers Paper Company

CANADA, January 26 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is starting the 180-day public participation process for the renewal of the Class 1 Air Quality Approval to Operate for the Twin Rivers Paper Company pulp mill in Edmundston.

The mill produces about 700 tonnes per day of magnesium-based sulphite pulp and 100 tonnes per day of groundwood pulp.

The company's current approval expires on July 31. The public participation process is available online.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

26-01-23