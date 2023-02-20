Edwiser completely revamps elearning experience with the re-launch of the Edwiser RemUI Moodle theme in brand-new avatar
The Edwiser RemUI Moodle theme introduces a fresh new UI & an easy way for users to experience Moodle & create a refreshing elearning journey for learners
Learning should be simple and simplicity is highly underrated. Our new theme aims to prioritize it over fancy clutter that delivers no value.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edwiser, an India-based software company has re-launched their leading Moodle theme, Edwiser RemUI, that makes it easier and faster to create welcoming e-learning experiences for learners in minutes. It's a significant user experience upgrade available to all their existing customers as well as the whole Moodle community.
— Rohan Thakare, Founder, WisdmLabs
Despite Moodle having excellent capabilities and functionality, its look and feel has been a consistent problem over the years for many users & learners with varying levels of expertise. Most Moodle users have reported that Moodle lacks the smooth, professional finishing touch and has other pressing issues like difficult navigation or time-consuming settings.
Given this backdrop, the team has launched a complete UI upgrade designed to help Moodlers make learning smooth and engaging for their students, faster. Getting started is absolutely quick and painless with one-click demo import that significantly lessens the workload. And the brilliantly refreshing interface ensures an unforgettable e-learning experience.
Here’s the highlights of what’s new in Edwiser RemUI 4.0:
--> A powerfully revamped Dashboard for Moodle Learners, Teachers as well as Admins - it’s the ultimate control panel of the LMS to keep users focused, by consolidating all the advanced blocks in a user-friendly interface
--> An ultra-modern looking UI with Simple, Clean and Professional Design, beautiful new page layouts and neatly organized course pages to meet modern e-learning needs
--> Pleasant, easy to import ready-made homepage templates, re-designed for a supremely intuitive Moodle experience
-->A fully upgraded visual personalizing tool to edit & live-preview individual design elements & aesthetics, to fit specific branding requirements in under five seconds, without coding & CSS knowledge
--> The smart color management tool adds to the convenience by helping users easily pick and choose preset color schemes to go with their brand.
--> Improved Pre-Enrollment Learner Experience with highly engaging Course Enrollment and Archive pages to present courses to potential learners in an enticing way
The founder of WisdmLabs, Rohan Thakare, said, “Learning should be simple and simplicity is highly underrated. Our new theme aims to prioritize it over fancy clutter that delivers no value”. The new theme will reduce hours of complex setup, Moodle designing and personalization efforts, down to just a few minutes. Also, by making the interface easy-to-use and aesthetically pleasing, Moodle users will now be able to get their students to stick around longer and learn proactively.
The new Edwiser RemUI is the first theme to introduce a full UI redesign following the introduction of Moodle 4.0. Additionally, the beta release campaign ran by the company in the pre-launch phase, received a great response from the Moodle community, garnering tremendously positive reviews.
With the revamped Edwiser RemUI theme, the creative possibilities for moodlers are endless.
Edwiser RemUI is used by over 5000 Moodle users worldwide and the Moodle theme demo is now available to the entire community. Interested Moodle users can check it out to explore more details and see the theme in action.
Kiran Yadav
WisdmLabs
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube