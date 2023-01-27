~USD 95 Billion, Color Cosmetics Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~4%[2023-2033]

Research Nester

Color cosmetics market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 95 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~4%, 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Color Cosmetics Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global color cosmetics market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 95 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~4%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 73 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of color cosmetics market worldwide are the rise in use of cosmetic products among women and increasing disposable income globally.Market Definition of Color CosmeticsColor cosmetics refer to the colorants and cosmetics ingredients that help to enhance the appearance of the human body. The color cosmetics include products such as eye shadows, foundations, nail paints, lipsticks, powers, and others. It is a broad term that encompasses different categories of make-up products designed for everything from skin and cheeks to eyes and lips. Make-up has been used for centuries to enhance overall physical appearance, conceal flaws or define features.Get a Sample PDF of Report – https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4567 Global Color Cosmetics Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global color cosmetics market can majorly be attributed to the launch of several advanced products by the key players operating in the market. For instance, The L’Oréal S.A. presented its most recent beauty technology breakthrough – Coloright, an AI-connected hair color system that uses Virtual Try-on to project desired shades and an algorithm that leads to an on-demand, customisedhaircolor with more than 1,500 custom shade possibilities. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed to the innovativeimplementations occurring in the field of color cosmetics. For instance, the first-to-market implementation of Perfect Corp.’s Agile and Technology, the innovative virtual try-on tool from Sally Hansen enables customers to quickly experience hundreds of Sally Hansen nail colour selections in an augmented reality environment, accessible from any mobile device.The global color cosmetics market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Rising Income Level of the Population Across the GlobeIncreasing Geriatric PopulationRise in Middle Class PopulationNotable Investment in Advertising Cosmetic Products WorldwideGlobal Color Cosmetics Market: Restraining FactorThere are stringent regulations, and rising awareness regarding environment and animalism the market. Hence, these factors are expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global color cosmetics market during the forecast period.For more information about this report visit@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/color-cosmetics-market/4567 Global Color Cosmetics Market SegmentationBy Target Market (Prestige Product, and Mass Product)The mass product segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the innovation and affordability. The automated assembly line production method uses fewer people, which lowers expenses as well. Because of automation making it possible to construct mass-produced things more quickly, mass manufacturing can also result in higher levels of efficiency. For instance, according to recent data, Amazon’s mass cosmetics sales have risen by about 19% from the prior year to an approximate USD 130 million in 2018.By Distribution (Offline, and Online)By Application (Nail Product, Hair Product, Lip Product, and Face Product)By RegionThe Asia Pacific color cosmetics market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Growing disposable income in the region is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. For instance, Singapore’s anticipated disposable income per capita within the ASEAN region would be roughly 28 thousand dollars.The market research report on global color cosmeticsalso includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Consult Our Expert Analysts@ https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4567 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Color Cosmetics MarketSome of the key players of the global color cosmetics market are Avon Products Inc., COCO CHANEL Inc., CIATE LONDON, Coty Inc., Estee Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, KRYOLAN GmbH, L’Oreal S.A, Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Shiseido Company, Limited, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. 