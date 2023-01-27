Submit Release
Georgios Papakonstantinou appointed EUI Dean of Executive Education

A former Greek cabinet minister and author, Professor Georgios Papakonstantinou teaches "Economics for Policy: Macroeconomics and International Economics" and the "Crisis Seminar", comparing recent crisis episodes. He also directs the School of Transnational Governance's Executive Education Programme, which offers training to policy professionals across a number of policy areas. His research focuses on the economics and politics of crises, on the transformation of global governance, and the political economy of European integration.

"Training is a core mission of the EUI and one of its three pillars, alongside teaching and research," said Professor Papakonstantinou. "My colleagues and I look forward to bringing the competences and skills from within the Institute to policy professionals across the globe."

Papakonstantinou has been leading the development of a coherent executive training offering across EUI units, including the design of a Global Executive Master, which will launch in 2024. The Global Executive Master will target professionals operating in the public sector who increasingly need to act as agents of change and policy entrepreneurs in a transnational policy context.

