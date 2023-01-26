Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,185 in the last 365 days.

YEAs in Ukraine: Study in the EU for free: College of Europe

On 15 December, Ukrainian YEAs delivered a  masterclass on opportunities provided by the College of Europe in Brugge (Belgium) and Natolin (Poland). The speakers of the event, Ukrainian YEA Viktoriia Omelianenko and former Ukrainian YEA Viktoriia Hladii, shared their experience of studying in this institution and tips for Ukrainian students on how to get the most out of this experience. During the event, Ukrainian YEA Tetiana Shelest presented the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative. The masterclass was moderated by Ukrainian YEA Karolina Rybchanivska and administered by Ukrainian YEA Mariia Yakovenko. Their colleague Sofiia Korol contributed to the organization of the master-class.

The main purpose of the event was to enhance the knowledge and understanding of Ukrainian youth of the higher education systems in the EU MSs and to promote the EU’s support to Ukrainians by spreading the word about the scholarships and grants available for Ukrainian students.

As a result, more than 45+ young Ukrainians found out more about the opportunities provided by the College of Europe and raised awareness about the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative

You just read:

YEAs in Ukraine: Study in the EU for free: College of Europe

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.