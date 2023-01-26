YEAs in Ukraine: Study in the EU for free: College of Europe

On 15 December, Ukrainian YEAs delivered a masterclass on opportunities provided by the College of Europe in Brugge (Belgium) and Natolin (Poland). The speakers of the event, Ukrainian YEA Viktoriia Omelianenko and former Ukrainian YEA Viktoriia Hladii, shared their experience of studying in this institution and tips for Ukrainian students on how to get the most out of this experience. During the event, Ukrainian YEA Tetiana Shelest presented the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative. The masterclass was moderated by Ukrainian YEA Karolina Rybchanivska and administered by Ukrainian YEA Mariia Yakovenko. Their colleague Sofiia Korol contributed to the organization of the master-class.

The main purpose of the event was to enhance the knowledge and understanding of Ukrainian youth of the higher education systems in the EU MSs and to promote the EU’s support to Ukrainians by spreading the word about the scholarships and grants available for Ukrainian students.

As a result, more than 45+ young Ukrainians found out more about the opportunities provided by the College of Europe and raised awareness about the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative