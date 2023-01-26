Report on Francophone Immigration Tabled Today

CANADA, January 26 - Released on January 26, 2023

The Advisory Committee on Francophone Affairs today tabled its report on Francophone immigration, presenting a copy to Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross.

“Increasing immigration to the province is a key priority for the Government of Saskatchewan,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. “I want to thank the members of the Advisory Committee for their hard work as we continue growing our francophone community.”

"On behalf of the Advisory Committee, I am pleased to present this report," Advisory Committee Chair Michel Dube said. "The recommendations are intended to guide the government in improving and expanding opportunities to maintain the demographic weight of Saskatchewan's francophones and ensure their vitality."

To prepare this report, members of the Advisory Committee met with Francophone stakeholders working in immigration and with officials from the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training.

