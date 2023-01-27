Jason Juliano Receives Pair of Distinguished Tech Accolades

Named Global IBM Champion and Co-Chair of CompTIA’s AI Advisory Council

Jason Juliano, Director of Digital Transformation of EisnerAmper Digital, has been named as a “Global IBM Champion” and Co-Chair of CompTIA’s AI Advisory Council.

The IBM Champions program recognizes innovative IT professionals, business leaders, developers, executives and educators who influence others in the technical community. They partake in community efforts such as leading user groups, hosting meetups, providing mentorship, building diverse communities, contributing thought leadership and more. Jason has been recognized as an IBM Champion due to his leadership involvement with the IBM Cloud, blockchain, automation, data and artificial intelligence communities.

CompTIA’s AI Advisory Council brings together thought leaders and innovators to identify business opportunities and develop innovative content to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Jason has more than 25 years’ experience as a technology and risk management executive. He is responsible for executing cutting-edge solutions across digital, cloud, information security, intelligent automation, data management and analytics. Jason works with clients at the intersection of innovation, emerging technologies, operations, risk mitigation and organizational transformation.

“Jason is completely engaged in the art and science of digital transformation,” said Jerry Ravi, Partner and National Practice Leader of EisnerAmper Digital. “He is always looking for ways to improve himself and the overall client experience. I’m so proud and inspired by him as a leader, innovator and colleague. Congratulations on these well-deserved accolades.”