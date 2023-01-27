Ecology to host webinar, answer questions about Nooksack adjudication

Department of Ecology News Release - Jan. 26, 2023

Water users in the Nooksack Watershed will have the opportunity to learn more about planned water rights adjudication in the Nooksack Basin during a Jan. 30 webinar.

The webinar is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. and will include presentations from Washington Department of Ecology staff, followed by a question and answer session.

An adjudication is the legal path to dispute resolution in Washington water law. It is the role of Washington’s judiciary system to issue a final and legally binding determination of who has the most senior rights, and to what quantity of water.

The Nooksack was one of two watersheds selected during Ecology’s 2020 Adjudication Assessment. Ecology anticipates filing the Nooksack adjudication in fall 2023.

Public webinar

Ecology will hold an online webinar on adjudication at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 30.

