Women’s basketball survives George Mason for 8th win in A10
University of Rhode Island Press Release
Rhode Island Starters
Cairns, Squires, Touré, Hattix-Covington, Lassiter
George Mason Starters
Jameson, Suarez, Ephraim, Smith, Kaysia
How it Happened
Turnovers nearly doomed Rhode Island, but the Rams were able to prevail and hang on to a 57-53 win at George Mason Wednesday night.
The Rams started the game on a 7-0 run after Madison Hattix-Covington scored a layup off a second chance point. The Patriots answered with an 11-0 run to establish a 11-7 lead at the 1:48 mark. Hattix-Covington hit a 3-pointer to end the Rams’ five+ minute scoring drought, and the Rams went into the second period down one, 11-10.
In the second quarter, Rhody used another 7-0 run to build a 17-11 lead. The Rams held the host Patriots cold from the floor until the 5:36 mark. The teams combined for 22 turnovers in the first half, and even with sloppy play, Rhody went into the break up five, 22-17.
The Rams built their biggest lead of the game in the third period behind two 3-pointers from Madison Hattix-Covington and a breakaway layup by Sayawni Lassiter, for a 32-19 lead. But George Mason would not go away, going on another 11-0 run to get within two (32-30).
The fourth period was back and forth, but Lassiter was able to seal the game at the free throw line. In the final minute, she connected on 5-of-6 from the charity stripe and the Rams were able to hang on for the win.
Inside the Box Score
- With the win, the Rams improve to 17-3 and 8-0 in the Atlantic 10.
- It’s the first win for the Rams at EagleBank Arena since Jan. 24, 2015.
- Grad senior Madison Hattix-Covington led the Rams with 15 points on 3-of-4 from the 3-point line. She added five rebounds, two steals, and one block.
- Grad senior Sayawni Lassiter had 12 points including an 8-of-10 performance at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. She dished out seven assists, the fourth time this season she’s handed out seven assists or more.
- Junior Mayé Touré had her ninth double-double of the season, pairing 11 points with 11 rebounds before fouling out. Her three blocked shots matched her career-best.
- Grad senior Emma Squires was the fourth Ram in double figures, adding 10 points.
- Dayton transfer Tenin Magassa made her first appearance for the Rams after missing the first 19 games of the season rehabbing injury.
- The Rams had a season-high 22 turnovers. George Mason scored 19 points off those miscues.
- Rhode Island improved to 5-3 on the road.
Up Next
The Rams are off for the next week before they host Saint Joseph’s next Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Ryan Center. Game time is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and The Varsity Network.