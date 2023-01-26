Depth is paying off for women’s basketball team

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Line changes on URI’s campus typically happen on the ice at Boss Arena, not the basketball court at the Ryan Center.

But in a tie game with her team in need of a spark last week, URI women’s basketball coach Tammi Reiss tapped into a hockey approach. The second unit headed to the scorer’s table en masse and checked in. Four minutes later, the Rams had a seven-point lead. They never looked back in a 75-49 blowout of Richmond.

It was a testament to URI’s depth.

“A ref came up to me during the game and he just said, ‘My god, I can’t tell who’s a starter and who’s a bench player. Unlike last year, this team is deep and they all play hard,’” Reiss said. “He’s like, ‘They come at you in waves.’”

That kind of talk is often the stuff of preseason outlooks, then fades when a rotation is solidified. Plenty of good teams – maybe even most good teams – don’t play more than seven or eight. But it remains the reality for the Rams, and they’re happy to have it. Ten players are logging at least 13 minutes per game. Only one player is scoring in double figures for the season.

“It’s a testament to them,” Reiss said. “They’re a very close team. They have good relationships. There’s no cliques. They all get along. When you have that, it shows on the court.”

Building depth was an off-season objective for the Rams. As good as they were in the 2021-22 season, they lost some steam toward the end of the year and were somewhat limited in the way they could attack teams. Four players averaged more than 32 minutes per game.

An influx of newcomers and the improvement of returning players has changed that. The Rams are spreading out their minutes and tapping into an ability to play different styles.

In the Richmond game, Rhody simply needed a boost and Reiss could push the button.

“The second unit was huge defensively and they boxed out,” Reiss said. “We were getting stops and they got us that lead. The minutes everyone played – it’s a blessing to have depth. They did a really great job.”

Sophie Phillips started six games when Dolly Cairns was sidelined by a concussion. Now back to the bench, she can provide a serious outside shooting boost as the team’s top 3-point threat. Emmi Rinat can also fire away from outside. Freshman point guard Ines DeBroise scored a career-high 12 points in a win over St. Bonaventure on Sunday. Anaelle Dutat and Hawa Komara have proven to be capable in the frontcourt, with Dutat ranking as the team’s second-leading rebounder despite having only played 18.8 minutes per game.

Even if the rotation eventually shrinks in key moments, the depth will continue to have an impact. Practices are highly competitive, something every coach wants.

“It’s definitely very competitive,” said junior guard Dolly Cairns. “Coach says, ‘If you don’t play hard, you’re not going to get minutes.’ So I think everybody is fighting for minutes, but in the end, it just brings us all together. We know we can trust the second group coming in.”

URI carried a 7-0 league record into Wednesday’s game against George Mason.