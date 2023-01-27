WSC & Company Announces Acquisition of YardWorks and the Formation of Yard Alliance

WSC & Company, LLC ("WSC"), announced today the investment in YardWorks and the formation of Yard Alliance. YardWorks, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, is a residential landscape design, maintenance, and installation company that specializes in servicing high-end homeowners. The current managers of the business will continue to lead YardWorks and the business will function as part of the newly formed Yard Alliance, led by former WSC Director, Walker Hobson. Yard Alliance will serve as the platform to drive continued investment in the residential landscaping industry.

YardWorks is a leading residential lawn care and lawn design service provider to more than 800 customers in the East Cooper area of the greater Charleston, SC MSA. Services offered include lawn maintenance, irrigation and lighting services, lawn fertilization, landscape construction, and seasonal enhancements. The business has grown to be a valued member of the greater Charleston community, serving hundreds of homeowners and employing dozens of workers since inception in 2008.

Of the transaction Walker Hobson said, "I'm incredibly fortunate to work alongside the phenomenal leadership team Laurie developed at YardWorks and to begin building a network of best-in-class residential landscape service providers. I look forward to the growth we will be able to achieve by leveraging the people-first leadership strategy I learned while serving as a Paratrooper, sharing the skills and experience I accumulated as an investor and advisor, and listening to the entrepreneurs and leaders at the companies with whom we will partner."

"YardWorks has seen significant growth over the past few years by increasing the breadth of our services and the scale of our team," said Laurie Ulmer, who founded YardWorks on Sullivan's Island in 2008. "Walker and the team at WSC & Company were the right partners for YardWorks' next chapter because I believe in their plan to maintain the people-first, family-oriented culture that we built over the last 14 years by working alongside and elevating the existing team who were instrumental in making YardWorks the successful landscaping company that it is today."

Badge Stone, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WSC, added, "We have always believed that people make the business. With YardWorks' management team and reputation, Walker's leadership at Yard Alliance, and WSC's full support, we are confident that this partnership will both secure the legacy of YardWorks and serve as a template for future partnerships in the residential lawncare industry."

Stump & Company served as the financial advisor to YardWorks. Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to WSC & Company.

About YardWorks

YardWorks is a full-service landscape design, build, irrigation, lawn maintenance, and lighting services company serving the Charleston area of South Carolina. Since its founding in 2008, YardWorks has grown to serve over 800 clients with 75 full-time employees across 5 departments. For more information, please visit https://www.scyardworks.com/.

About Yard Alliance

Yard Alliance is a collection of the best residential landscape service businesses in the Southeast. We specialize in helping the leaders of our companies build market-leading design, installation, and maintenance residential landscape businesses. Our focus is on empowering great people and brands through process and technology implementation. For more information, please visit https://www.yardalliance.com.

About WSC & Company

Founded in 2012, WSC & Company is a Charlotte-based private investment firm focused on partnering with entrepreneur-owned, middle-market businesses. WSC takes a talent-first, growth-driven approach to investing in the middle market, backing exceptional managers in companies across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit https://www.wscandcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005998/en/