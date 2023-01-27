Submit Release
Papa Johns Declares Quarterly Dividend

Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable February 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2023. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.68 per common share.

About Papa Johns

Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 47 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Part I. Item 1A. - Risk Factors" of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2021 and "Part II. Item 1A. – Risk Factors" of the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 27, 2022 and September 25, 2022. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

