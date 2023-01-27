Professor Robert Dibble Joins TerraScale Inc.'s Advisory Board

Renowned Professor of the Graduate School of UC Berkeley Mechanical Engineering Joins Advisory Board of Green Infrastructure Company

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TerraScale Inc., a five-time award-winning green development, infrastructure and finance firm formed with the goal of accelerating the transition to a more sustainable planet, today appointed Professor Robert Dibble to its Advisory Board. Dr. Dibble will serve under the leadership of advisory board chairman, LT. General (Ret.) Russel Honoré.

Dr. Dibble is Professor of the Graduate School at the University of California Berkeley School of Mechanical Engineering, which is ranked as the #3 graduate studies program for Mechanical Engineering in the United States of America by US News and World Report. He is the principal investigator of the Combustion Analysis group. His primary area of research is the internal combustion engine. Dibble is also the leading scientist behind the development of Argon Power Cycle technology.

"We have been honored to collaborate with Professor Dibble since 2021. Dibble has dedicated his career to pioneering research in clean energy and combustion engines. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Dr. Dibble and receive top advice and insight on multiple areas of innovation including green hydrogen, sustainable fuel alternatives and clean aviation engineering solutions for combustion engines," said Danny Hayes, TerraScale co-founder and CEO. "We are extremely honored to welcome the esteemed Dr. Dibble to the TerraScale advisory board and team."

TerraScale is implementing national and regional-level infrastructure and digital transformation plans and projects aimed at transforming the digital and physical security landscape through edge computing, fiber, cybersecurity, sovereign cloud, satellites, green power and more.

"The world needs at least a nine-fold increase in renewable energy production to meet the Paris Agreement climate goals and much more to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. To accomplish this rapid transition, further advancements in the development and deployment of sustainable new power sources must be made," said Dibble. "I look forward to continuing to work with the TerraScale team to advance the transition to a more sustainable future through green power."

Dibble's main area of research is the internal combustion engine. He is also the leading scientist behind the development of the Argon Power Cycle technology. During his career he has worked at many prestigious institutions including Sandia National Laboratory, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and Imperial College, London. Further areas of research in which he is involved with includes: laser diagnostics in turbulent reactive flows, generation of "green" fuels from biomass including ethanol, bioDiesel mitigation of greenhouse gasses, maximized efficiency and lowest pollution combustion of fuels derived from biomass, combustion issues related to global warming, conversion of waste heat to power via Organic Rankine Cycle ( ORC ), spectroscopy, chemical kinetics, turbulent combustion, optics and electronics.

About TerraScale

TerraScale is a green technology and infrastructure development company reinventing the future of global sustainable development models. TerraScale places green energy, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity at the center of its infrastructure projects and solutions. Bringing together the best-in-class partners and service providers across technology, green engineering, cybersecurity, real estate, energy, construction firms and more, TerraScale modernizes businesses and communities around the world - creating solutions and infrastructure that are future-proofed. TerraScale's Project Energos is the winner of five prestigious design and architecture awards.

https://terrascale.org

