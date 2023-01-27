Scottsdale-based MFRG-ICON Construction Rebrands as ICON National

National leading construction solutions company debuts new name while company ownership changes

PHOENIX (PRWEB) January 26, 2023

MFRG-ICON Construction, a leader in construction solutions for the occupied renovation of affordable multifamily and senior housing communities, announced today the rebranding of the company to ICON National.

The name change represents a consolidation of ownership within ICON National along with strategic geographic expansion. ICON National has been a leader in the affordable housing renovation space since its inception in 2017 when it was created by Multifamily Renovation Group, Inc. and ICON Commercial Contractors, Inc. as MFRG-ICON Construction. The company has completed renovation work on thousands of affordable multifamily and senior housing units across the United States.

"Growing ICON National and our legacy to truly iconic levels of brand recognition has been a labor of love, one project at a time. Over the years, the ICON National team has earned a reputation for going above and beyond simply renovating occupied affordable housing communities. We're proud to be recognized as an innovator and expert, and for our generous community-minded programs and philanthropic giving," said Justin Krueger, CEO/President of ICON National.

"ICON National renovates affordable multifamily and senior housing communities. The positive transformation of homes is most rewarding, along with the wave of good that ripples through the lives of residents, communities, and beyond," said Krueger. "We look forward to continuing to help change the lives of those we serve in communities across the country."

About ICON National

With significant specialized experience and a strong reputation in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit industry since 2017, ICON National has drawn the blueprint for success through its work ethic, knowledge, quality, and financial strength. As a skilled and experienced General Contracting firm, its team has completed more than 7,500 affordable multifamily and senior housing units. This equates to over $500 million in construction, while positively impacting the lives of more than 20,000 families and seniors. On top of delivering a quality product, ICON National strives to provide a strong company culture for their team members, as well as impactful social initiatives. This empowers ICON National's employees to give back to the communities that the company serves. ICON National has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Inc. Magazine and a Top Company to Work for by The Arizona Republic.

ICON National has offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Nashville, TN and is comprised of more than 100 team members, all with diversified construction backgrounds prepared to handle any type of affordable multifamily and senior housing project. ICON National effectively collaborates with architects, engineers, owners, consultants, and trades throughout the affordable multifamily and senior housing ecosystem.

For more information about ICON National, please visit http://www.iconnational.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/scottsdale_based_mfrg_icon_construction_rebrands_as_icon_national/prweb19138047.htm