Europe Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.59 Billion by 2028 at a 4.9% CAGR

The "Europe Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Dosage, Age, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is expected to grow from US$ 1,202.66 million in 2022 to US$ 1,598.81 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common sexually transmitted infection and can cause cervical, oropharyngeal cancer, and cancer of the vagina, vulva, penis, or anus. It also causes various diseases, such as anogenital warts and recurrent respiratory papillomatosis. HPVs have also been detected in lichen sclerosus, skin tags, seborrheic keratoses, epidermal cysts, actinic keratoses, and psoriatic plaques.

A significant burden of HPV-associated diseases is driving the market. In women, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer. In addition, as per the report, titled "Human Papillomavirus and Related Diseases Report-Europe," in 2020, 8,449 women and 4,327 men had anal cancer in Europe. Such a high incidence rate of HPV-associated infections is favoring the market growth.

With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market . The Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of HPV Associated Diseases

Initiatives Taken by Health Organizations

Market Restraints

High Cost of HPV Vaccines

Market Opportunities

Growing Number of HPV Awareness Programs

Future Trends

Advancements in HPV Diagnostics Tests

Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Segmentation

The Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented based on type, dosage, age, application, end user, and country.

Based on type, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into 9-valent HPV vaccine, quadrivalent HPV vaccine, and bivalent HPV vaccine. The quadrivalent HPV vaccine segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on dosage, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into 2 dose and 3 dose. The 2 dose segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on age, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into 9 to 14 years and 15 to 45 years. The 9 to 14 years segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on application, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into HPV-attributable cancer and genital warts. The HPV-attributable cancer segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into doctors office, community health clinics, school-based health centers, health departments, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on country, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market has been categorized into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Belarus, and the Rest of Europe. Germany would dominate the market in 2022.

2A Pharma ; ChengDu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Inovio Pharmaceuticals; Merck & Co., Inc.; R-Pharm; Sanofi; Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd; Vaccitech; and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. are among the leading companies in the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market.

