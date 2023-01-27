Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,168 in the last 365 days.

Europe Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.59 Billion by 2028 at a 4.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Dosage, Age, Application, and End User" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 

The Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is expected to grow from US$ 1,202.66 million in 2022 to US$ 1,598.81 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common sexually transmitted infection and can cause cervical, oropharyngeal cancer, and cancer of the vagina, vulva, penis, or anus. It also causes various diseases, such as anogenital warts and recurrent respiratory papillomatosis. HPVs have also been detected in lichen sclerosus, skin tags, seborrheic keratoses, epidermal cysts, actinic keratoses, and psoriatic plaques.

A significant burden of HPV-associated diseases is driving the market. In women, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer. In addition, as per the report, titled "Human Papillomavirus and Related Diseases Report-Europe," in 2020, 8,449 women and 4,327 men had anal cancer in Europe. Such a high incidence rate of HPV-associated infections is favoring the market growth.

With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market . The Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increase in Prevalence of HPV Associated Diseases
  • Initiatives Taken by Health Organizations

Market Restraints

  • High Cost of HPV Vaccines

Market Opportunities

  • Growing Number of HPV Awareness Programs

Future Trends

  • Advancements in HPV Diagnostics Tests  

Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Segmentation
The Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented based on type, dosage, age, application, end user, and country.

  • Based on type, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into 9-valent HPV vaccine, quadrivalent HPV vaccine, and bivalent HPV vaccine. The quadrivalent HPV vaccine segment dominated the market in 2022.
  • Based on dosage, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into 2 dose and 3 dose. The 2 dose segment dominated the market in 2022.
  • Based on age, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into 9 to 14 years and 15 to 45 years. The 9 to 14 years segment dominated the market in 2022.
  • Based on application, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into HPV-attributable cancer and genital warts. The HPV-attributable cancer segment dominated the market in 2022.
  • Based on end user, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into doctors office, community health clinics, school-based health centers, health departments, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022.
  • Based on country, the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market has been categorized into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Belarus, and the Rest of Europe. Germany would dominate the market in 2022.

2A Pharma ; ChengDu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Inovio Pharmaceuticals; Merck & Co., Inc.; R-Pharm; Sanofi; Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd; Vaccitech; and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. are among the leading companies in the Europe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market - Market Landscape

5. Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market- Europe Analysis

7. Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Analysis - By Type

8. Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Analysis - By Dosage

9. Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Analysis - By Age

10. Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Analysis - By Application

11. Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Analysis - By End User

12. Europe Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market - Country Analysis

13. Industry Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 2A Pharma
  • ChengDu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • R-Pharm
  • Sanofi
  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd
  • Vaccitech
  • Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3fny0-human?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-human-papillomavirus-vaccine-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-1-59-billion-by-2028-at-a-4-9-cagr-301731824.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Europe Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.59 Billion by 2028 at a 4.9% CAGR

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.