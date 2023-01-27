Tyson Foods Names Wes Morris Group President of Poultry

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wes Morris has been named president of Tyson Foods' TSN poultry business, effective January 27, the company announced today.



Morris has over 35 years of experience working in poultry and consumer sales. Morris first joined Tyson Foods in 1999 and held several leadership positions, including group vice president of consumer products, last serving as President, Prepared Foods Operations, for four years before retiring in 2017.

"Wes is a recognized leader who will help position us for continued success and the future growth of our chicken segment," said Donnie King, Tyson Foods President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're confident his experience will help us continue to strengthen our chicken operations and meet growing consumer demand for Tyson® brand products."

"Our team has a passion for feeding the world and we have the right ingredients to successfully execute for our customers and consumers," said Morris. "We will focus on executing our strategy with excellence and agility."

After retiring from Tyson, Morris worked as Chief Financial Officer for Simmons Foods from 2018 to 2019 and has most recently worked for Tyson as a consultant in the company's poultry business. Prior to joining Tyson, he held various sales and sales management roles at Dial Corporation, Andrew Jergens Company and Acosta Brokerage.

Morris received his B.A. in marketing from the University of Arkansas.

David Bray is departing as Group President, Poultry, a position he held since 2021. We thank him for his contributions to the company.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media contact: Derek Burleson, 479-290-6466

