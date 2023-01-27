Multi #1 International Best-Selling Author Jennifer S. Wilkov Announces the 2023 April Speak Up Women Conference and Call For Speakers

Speak Up Women Emphasizes the Importance of Women's Self-Expression and Speaking Up Personally and Professionally, At Home and At Work, Advocating For Others and For Causes You Care About and Calls for Speakers to Contribute Their Encouragement in All Fields and Industries

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, founder and CEO of Speak Up World LLC, (http://www.SpeakUpWomen.com), Jennifer S. Wilkov announces the 2023 April Speak Up Women Conference virtually online on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Starting at 9 a.m. EDT, participants will engage in virtual talks about the importance of speaking up in women's personal and professional relationships, at home with family, friends and neighbors, and at work with colleagues, bosses, and vendors, advocating for others and for causes they care about to create change where change is necessary.

"I see a lot of women not speaking up or out, held back by unwarranted fears. 'Speak Up Women' cultivates momentum for women to drive forward their own passionate personal and professional agendas and causes. 'Speak Up Women' is going to fulfill some dreams and create new ones. It's going to provide a higher level of strength, capability, and courage for women to come together as women in support of women so they can speak up confidently in the essential relationships in their lives," says Wilkov.

Speak Up Women is the #1 destination according to Google that is devoted to women's empowerment and self-expression for the more than 1.5 trillion searches a day for the term "Speak Up Women." It's a community that offers a series of virtual women's conferences and events for women to connect, collaborate, create, and celebrate each other amongst colleagues and friends. Speak Up Women encourages women to amplify their successes, support others with theirs, and accelerate their own projects, businesses, and organizations. It helps women connect with like-minded individuals in support of mutually aligned interests, passions, and values.

Jennifer's mission with this community is to help women overcome their fears of speaking up, whether for a personal or professional goal or for someone else or a social cause.

Conversations at the upcoming Speak Up Women Conference will include discussions on health, resilience, diversity, the workplace, entrepreneurship, finding your voice and the confidence to speak up, advocating for others, and more.

"Speak Up Women will provide participants with the nuts-and-bolts information that will enable them to drive forward their passionate personal and professional agendas and causes; empower them to use their voice; and create change where change is necessary. It's a conference curated just for her where every participant walks away stronger and more knowledgeable – more fearless – than when they first entered," Wilkov says.

The 2023 April Speak Up Women Conference announced its Call For Speakers on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Applications will be accepted through the website only and must be received by this Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Applications will be reviewed for the April and October conferences this year. Speakers will need to provide the information requested along with providing their alignment with the core values of the Speak Up Women community.

The 2023 April Speak Up Women Conference is a one-day virtual immersive event. It is one of two conferences offered twice a year in the spring and fall.

As a result of her miraculous recovery from Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer including seven near-death experiences between 2017 and 2019, with five of them in 2019, Ms. Wilkov is committed to helping women everywhere speak up in their personal and professional relationships and for causes they care about to help them live the lives they imagine – today.

About Jennifer S. Wilkov

Jennifer is a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, a TED/keynote speaker, a producer, an award-winning freelance writer, a respected book business and entertainment development consultant, and entrepreneur.

In May 2016, after successfully producing the inaugural Speak Up Women Conference at the United Nations in New York City, she completed the Grand Canyon Rim to Rim hike in a single day, 23.5 miles in 15.5 hours. In July 2016, she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and came down to a life-threatening cancer diagnosis of Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in November 2016. For the next 5 years, she lived and nearly died and came back again through seven near-death experiences, including five of them in 2019. She has miraculously recovered and continues to encourage others, especially women, to live their lives to the fullest. She is a beacon to remind them that they have the right to remain fabulous, no matter what the situations, circumstances, or experiences they are challenged by.

Jennifer fans the flames of the Human Spirit in each audience member and empowers them to tell their stories, express them transparently, leap powerfully into their lives and, at last, live the lives they've imagine.

Go to https://www.SpeakUpWomen.com to learn more.

