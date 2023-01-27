Acerola Extract Market to Exceed US$ 40,567.06 Million by 2033 as Need to Address Stomach Problems Surges Worldwide, Future Market Insights, Inc.

The USA acerola extract market is expected to rise dramatically at a CAGR of 6.6%, while the UK promises an impressive 5.5% growth rate over the next decade, cementing their positions as global industry leaders in this arena.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the acerola extract market is projected to be valued at US$ 40,567.06 million in 2033. A valuation of US$ 19,513.3 million is set to be showcased by the market in 2023. It is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.



Over the course of the forecast period, rising consumer desire for healthy, natural, and fruit-based goods is anticipated to drive the global acerola extract market. The market is being driven primarily by rising demand for convenience food and beverage goods as well as current interest in clean label products.

Vitamin C from acerola extracts is abundant and easier for people to absorb than manufactured ascorbic acid. It is growing more and more well-liked in the food and beverage sector. Acerola extract is used as a component in the creation of convenience meals and beverages due to its preservation properties.

Acerola is rich in vitamin C and can be consumed to strengthen one’s immune system. Acerola cherry is an astringent, similar to witch hazel. As a result, it is beneficial for curing skin blemishes, enhancing skin suppleness, addressing stomach problems, and acting as an antibacterial mouthwash.

However, undesirable side effects of acerola extracts continue to create waves in the market. These include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, nausea, frequent urination, dizziness or fainting, and headache (including migraine) in few cases. The worldwide acerola extract market's revenue growth is projected to be constrained by the high cost of acerola-based products as well as adverse effects from excessive use of these goods.

Key Takeaways from the Acerola Extract Market Report:

Between 2018 and 2022, the acerola extract market progressed at a CAGR of 7 .6 % .





. The acerola extract market was valued at US$ 18,046.3 million in 2022.





in 2022. The United Kingdom acerola extract market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.





during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. In terms of product form, the powder segment is set to account for 65 .1 % of the total acerola extract market share in 2023.





of the total acerola extract market share in 2023. The food supplements segment by application is anticipated to generate a significant share of 27% in the global acerola extract market in 2023.





“Increasing consumption of clean-label food and nutritious on-the-go food items among millennials is projected to drive acerola extract demand. Key companies are projected to launch new products in the next ten years as health consciousness burgeons worldwide,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competition Landscape: Acerola Extract Market

At present, heavy investments are pouring into vitamin C centric research and development activities. Consumers are seeking products that provide significant health benefits. Recent investments & research and development in the food processing industry have been useful in pulling down the number of chemicals used and providing a better alternative to increase the quality of products. Owing to its properties as a significant health supplement, the market for acerola extract in foods & beverages is anticipated to surge.

Key Industry Development:

In November 2022, Duas Rodas launched an exclusive product for the food supplement industry. This new item is a fruit extract with a standardized 40% natural vitamin C content and is marketed under the name Vitamin Ace 40. The company manufactures several products used in the food & beverage sector, for which it received the Innovation Award in 2019.





Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased and thorough analysis of the global acerola extract market, analyzing historical demand from 2015 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals market growth projections for acerola extract based on the product form (liquid, powder), application (food supplements, beverages, confectionery products, snacks, meat preservation, bakery preservation), & region.

Given Below are the Acerola Extract Market Segments

By Product Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Food Supplements

Beverages

Confectionery Products

Snacks

Meat Preservation

Bakery Preservation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary | Acerola Extract Market

1.1. Global Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Overview

2.1. Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Definition

