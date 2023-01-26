Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel

Ships and boats from Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia sailed simultaneously in regional waters while operating with a MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel from U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59. The exercise was led by Combined Task Force (CTF) 152.

“We appreciate the great opportunity provided by exercise Falcon Warrior for crewed and uncrewed teams to work together to provide safety, security, and stability in the maritime environment within the Arabian Gulf,” said Royal Bahrain Naval Force Capt. Rashed Al-Ameen, commander of CTF 152.

Participating forces met ashore Jan. 23 at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, where CTF 152 is headquartered. CTF 152 personnel received briefings on Task Force 59’s unmanned systems and artificial intelligence platforms during a daylong tour.

While operating at sea the following two days, maritime units rehearsed vessel boarding and search procedures to enhance partner collaboration and interoperability.

“The opportunity for the boarding teams to work together and share skills was invaluable,” said Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Matthew Ryall, the operations director for Combined Maritime Forces.

Established in 2004, CTF 152 is one of four task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces, the largest international naval partnership in the world, consisting of 38 member-nations and partners. CTF 152 operates inside the Arabian Gulf to ensure maritime security and promote regional maritime cooperation.