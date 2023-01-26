Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,164 in the last 365 days.

Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel

Ships and boats from Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia sailed simultaneously in regional waters while operating with a MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel from U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59. The exercise was led by Combined Task Force (CTF) 152. 

“We appreciate the great opportunity provided by exercise Falcon Warrior for crewed and uncrewed teams to work together to provide safety, security, and stability in the maritime environment within the Arabian Gulf,” said Royal Bahrain Naval Force Capt. Rashed Al-Ameen, commander of CTF 152.

Participating forces met ashore Jan. 23 at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, where CTF 152 is headquartered. CTF 152 personnel received briefings on Task Force 59’s unmanned systems and artificial intelligence platforms during a daylong tour.

While operating at sea the following two days, maritime units rehearsed vessel boarding and search procedures to enhance partner collaboration and interoperability. 

“The opportunity for the boarding teams to work together and share skills was invaluable,” said Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Matthew Ryall, the operations director for Combined Maritime Forces.

Established in 2004, CTF 152 is one of four task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces, the largest international naval partnership in the world, consisting of 38 member-nations and partners. CTF 152 operates inside the Arabian Gulf to ensure maritime security and promote regional maritime cooperation.

You just read:

Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.