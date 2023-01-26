U.S. Navy visits Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, Holds Bilateral Strategic Dialogue

The dialogue built upon the Strategic Approach Plan, originally signed by the JMSDF and the United States Navy in 2020. The Strategic Approach strengthens existing cooperation, addresses mutual strategic priorities and promotes collaborative development of defense capability.

“I am deeply grateful for the remarkable hospitality I was shown during my visit to the Japanese Ministry of Defense. It was my honor to work alongside the JMSDF to identify opportunities to strengthen our longstanding partnership,” said Black. “I believe in our shared efforts to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific and I’m optimistic about how our combined determination will manifest in collective military advantages.”

Rear Adm. Takenaka echoed the strategic value of the partnership, reflecting on the importance of ongoing dialogue.

“The United States Navy and JMSDF exchanged views on the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region based on the newly developed National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy of both countries, deepening our mutual understanding,” he said. “We renewed our commitment to further improving our interoperability and interchangeability in order to protect the free and open oceans and the order and values based on international law.”

The U.S. – Japan alliance is a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The two navies routinely operate together to deepen interoperability to enable mutual action. Recent successful joint exercises, including RIMPAC and MALABAR, demonstrate the effectiveness of the bilateral framework and the mutual benefit strong partnerships deliver.

