EURAFCENT Visits Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

Capt. Brian R. Iber, commanding officer of CLDJ, accompanied Collins during his tour of the base medical facilities, barracks, Airfield, and other up and coming projects on CLDJ, giving him a deeper understanding of the ongoing mission of the base over 20 tenant commands.

As the camp continues to expand and will most likely do so for years to come, the base tour included many construction sites, with half built architecture and visions of what the future holds for Camp Lemonnier.

“This installation is so important to what goes on in this AOR,” said Collins, who participated in an All Hands Call and a coining ceremony at the conclusion of his visit.

“What you are doing here is making an impact, not only does it play a part in larger geo-political issues with players outside the base here in Djibouti, but how things happening on this continent can affect other regions outside of Africa as well.”

Iber concurred with Collins statement, and went on to say “We are a dedicated team, working together to provide the best service and support for tenant commands, service members and transient assets supporting the operations in the EURAFCENT AOR and will support however necessary in the future .”

As one of Navy Region EURAFCENT’s nine installations, CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.