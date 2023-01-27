Today is a Good Day’s 2022 Thanksgiving Meal Project Delivered Dinners to NICUs

from l. to r. Astarte Medical Chief of Staff Debbie Vorp, Chief Technology Officer Dave Genetti and Today is a Good Day Founder and CEO Martha Sharkey delivering Thanksgiving dinners to parents with babies in the NICU at Jefferson Abington Hospital. Martha Sharkey is the Founder and CEO of Today is a Good Day. The 2022 Thanksgiving Meal Project was the organization's fifth.

Parents Spending Thanksgiving in the Hospital with their Preterm or Sick Babies Were the Dinner Recipients

Nutrition is such an imperative part of health. We provided families with nutritious Thanksgiving meals while they were caring for their preterm or sick infants.” — Astarte Medical Co-Founder Tracy Warren

FLOURTOWN, PA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to Astarte Medical, more than 350 Thanksgiving dinners were delivered to parents spending the holiday in hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) at 18 hospitals. It was the fifth annual Thanksgiving Meal Project, a charitable outreach program of the Today is a Good Day organization whose mission is to provide personal and financial support for families with babies in NICUs.

Astarte Medical, a clinical intelligence company providing digital solutions to support NICU nutrition and feeding practices, was the lead sponsor of the Thanksgiving Meal Project for the first time in 2022. “Nutrition is such an imperative part of health, not only for these tiny infants, but for their families as well,” said Astarte Medical co-founder and CEO Tracy Warren. “By partnering with Today is a Good Day, we were able to provide NICU families with nutritious Thanksgiving meals while they were caring for their preterm or sick infants.”

The Thanksgiving Meal Project is near and dear to Today is a Good Day Founders Martha and Paul Sharkey. Their memories of time spent in the NICU on holidays are still vivid. “Many of us know the hardship of having a baby in the NICU especially during the holidays,” said Martha Sharkey. “We hope the small act of delivering fresh Thanksgiving meals showed families they were not alone this past holiday season. We thank Astarte Medical for their support. Before long we’ll be planning the 2023 Thanksgiving Meal Project.”

About Today is a Good Day

Inspired by their experience at a NICU in a suburban Philadelphia hospital, Martha and Paul Sharkey founded the nonprofit organization Today is a Good Day in 2014. Today is a Good Day’s mission is to provide personal and financial support for families with babies in the NICU.

About Astarte Medical

Astarte Medical is a clinical intelligence company providing digital solutions to support nutrition and feeding practices in the NICU. NICUtrition® provides an intuitive presentation of feeding, nutrition, and growth-related data to the NICU care team to improve outcomes for preterm infants. Visit astartemedical.com and nicutrition.com for more information. Visit nicutrition.com/just-for-parents for helpful information for NICU parents.