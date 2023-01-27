Interstate 89 North Bound mm 42.1 near exit 5

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 North Bound at mm42.1 near exit 5 will be closed due to a crash involving a tractor trailer unit.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Pam

Pamela Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT, MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173