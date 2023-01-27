RE: Interstate 89 North Bound mm 42.1 near exit 5
The interstate will be open with one lane. Please proceed with caution.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 North Bound at mm42.1 near exit 5 will be closed due to a crash involving a tractor trailer unit.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
