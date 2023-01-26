Submit Release
Government contributes to improved nuclear safety in Ukraine

January 26

Today, 26 January, the Government has decided to provide further support to Ukraine. This support aims to improve nuclear safety and electricity supply in Ukraine by funding the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The support amounts to a total of SEK 20 million in 2023.

“Sweden’s support to Ukraine is resolute and long-term. As a result of Russia’s aggression, we have seen several attacks in the immediate vicinity of nuclear power plants over the past year, posing very significant risks. Strengthening the IAEA’s important work to maintain and improve the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants is a matter of urgency,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

Increased and improved safety in and around the nuclear power plants will have a positive effect on the electricity supply in Ukraine. Fewer power cuts will mean that the Ukrainian people will be better able to cope with an already harsh winter.

Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine has put the country’s nuclear power plants at great risk. The IAEA has expressed serious concern about the situation and, at Ukraine’s request, has decided to expand its activities in the country to maintain nuclear safety and security. The Swedish Government wishes to support and contribute to this.

The financial contribution to the IAEA is one of many that Sweden has provided to Ukraine. The specific effort concerns the financing of the IAEA’s critical nuclear safety and security missions at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the other nuclear power plants, including the decommissioned Chernobyl plant.

Government contributes to improved nuclear safety in Ukraine

