NOTIFICATION OF VACANCY AT THE HIGH COMMISSION OF CYPRUS – SECURITY GUARD

Position: Security Guard

Type of employment: Full time, three (3) years contract

Starting date: 15 March 2023

Location: High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus

13 St. James’s Square

London SW1Y 4LB

United Kingdom

Deadline for application: 10 February 2023

The High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in the United Kingdom is seeking an individual for one (1) full time Security Guard position at the Consulate General in London, with a three (3) years contract, co-financed by the Border Management and Visa Instrument (BMVI) Fund. The monthly gross salary is GBP £2.116,00.

Job Description :

We are looking for a competent Security Guard to undertake the surveillance of the Consular Section and protection of the staff and visitors. He/she will be responsible for detecting any suspicious behavior and preventing vandalism, thefts or other disruptive or criminal behavior.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Check, registration and authorize entrance of all visitors to the Consular section.

Use and monitoring of security systems such as: CCTV, X-ray baggage scanner, archway (walk through scanner) and handheld metal detectors.

Supervision of the public in the premises of the Consulate, ensuring order and safety.

Responding to alarms by investigating and assessing the situation.

Responding quickly and suitably during crisis.

Any other related duties required by the Consular Section of the High Commission.

Essential Requirements:

Certificate of secondary education. Very good knowledge of the English Language. Clear Criminal Record Certificate, issued within the preceding two-month period. Pre-settled Status or Settled Status Certificate or proof of British citizenship or any other citizenship with proof of the right to live and work in the UK. Experience in a similar position and/or good knowledge of the Greek and/or Turkish language will be considered as an advantage.

How to apply:

Applicants are kindly requested to submit their CVs, along with a cover letter (the title of the position must be included in the letter) in English and all required certificates/supporting documents, via email to tkyrou@mfa.gov.cy and mkaoulla@mfa.gov.cy or via post to:

Application for Security Guard Position

(c/o Ms. Tonia Kyrou)

High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in the United Kingdom

13 St. James’s Square

London SW1Y 4LB

United Kingdom

All applications must be received by 12:00 hours on 10th February, 2023 . Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. It is noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not undertake any commitment towards the candidates (travel / accommodation expenses or any other expenses during the recruitment process and/or afterwards are not covered).

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Candidates will be invited for an interview and/or for a written test on the required skills.

The criteria and the final selection of a suitable candidate, as well as the withdrawal of a vacancy, are at the discretion of the High Commission.

General Data Protection Regulation:

All personal information received will be kept in line with GDPR guidelines.