Northwest Motor club Co-Founder Hayden Marlow is A Rising Star Both On and Off the Track.

Hayden Marlow is a 20-year-old powerhouse in the world of drift racing, and a force to be reckoned with in the entrepreneurial space.

Despite his young age, Marlow has already made a name for himself in the competitive world of drift racing and in the Pacific Northwest car scene, known for his skill behind the wheel and his ability to push the limits of his vehicle.

Marlow began his racing career at age 15, starting out in the pits of grassroots events around the Pacific Northwest and working his way up through the ranks. He quickly made a name for himself as a talented driver and mechanic, and soon began competing in professional drift racing events. During this time Marlow and his friends founded Northwest Motor Club, a group focused on organizing community events in the local car scene which has amassed a whopping 2,000 members.

In addition to his racing background, Marlow is also a successful entrepreneur, starting his first successful company at 14 years old in the fashion consulting field. He is able to balance his time between racing and work and is known for his ability to multitask and handle high-pressure situations.

Marlow’s dedication to his racing and business ventures is evident in his results. As a drift racer, Marlow has made a name for himself, even earning a spot on the Dasai racing team, and working with the likes of Cube Speed Equipment, AMAXI Autosport, and OMP Racing. These partnerships were crucial in his development as a competitive driver and led him to be involved in the circles of some of the most talented drivers on the formula drift circuit.

In his work as a young entrepreneur, Marlow faced many trials and tribulations when growing his ventures. At just 14, he started a small fashion consulting and authentication service at the height of the streetwear movement. His service quickly grew and gained popularity with the likes of large resale retailers Grailed and StockX, both nationally and internationally. His service proved highly successful in the greater development of niche fashion brands in Europe and Asia and large online fashion retailers based in the US.

Despite his success, Marlow is incredibly humble and always looking for ways to improve. He is constantly studying new techniques and strategies in both his racing and business pursuits and is always looking for ways to take his skills to the next level. In 2022 Marlow discussed plans to develop a networking and resource group for young entrepreneurs in both Europe and the US, branching a huge gap of multi-national talents.

Hayden Marlow is a true inspiration and a shining example of how hard work and dedication can lead to success in any field. He continues to impress both on the track and in the business world and will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

