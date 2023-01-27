Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,116 in the last 365 days.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Completion of Private Placement of Class A Non-Voting Shares

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. BCF ("Builders Capital") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 10,752 Class A Non-Voting Shares (the "Class A Shares"). This placement consists of 10,752 Class A Shares issued at a price of $9.30 per share for gross aggregate proceeds of $100,000. No new control persons will be created as a result of this private placement.

There is a four month hold period on the Class A Shares issued pursuant to this private placement which expires on May 27, 2023.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund additional loans to approved members of the home construction industry and to add to working capital.

Builders Capital confirms that there are no material facts or material changes related to the company which have not been generally disclosed.

For further information, please contact:

John Strangway, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (403) 685-9888

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.
1414 8 St SW #260
Calgary, AB T2R 1J6

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152660

You just read:

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Completion of Private Placement of Class A Non-Voting Shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.