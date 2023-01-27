Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Completion of Private Placement of Class A Non-Voting Shares

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. BCF ("Builders Capital") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 10,752 Class A Non-Voting Shares (the "Class A Shares"). This placement consists of 10,752 Class A Shares issued at a price of $9.30 per share for gross aggregate proceeds of $100,000. No new control persons will be created as a result of this private placement.

There is a four month hold period on the Class A Shares issued pursuant to this private placement which expires on May 27, 2023.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund additional loans to approved members of the home construction industry and to add to working capital.

Builders Capital confirms that there are no material facts or material changes related to the company which have not been generally disclosed.

For further information, please contact:

John Strangway, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (403) 685-9888

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

1414 8 St SW #260

Calgary, AB T2R 1J6

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152660