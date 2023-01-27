Submit Release
WPH Supports DPR Commitment to Reforming the CA Pesticide Registration Process and Bringing More Sustainable Alternative Products to Farmers

CA Department of Pesticide Regulation Releases Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap to continue California's commitment to lead the country in progressive agricultural systems.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Western Plant Health (WPH) today released the following statement in response to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation's (DPR) Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap. Please attribute to Renee Pinel, President & CEO of WPH.

Today, DPR released its Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap which will continue California's commitment to lead the country in progressive agricultural systems.

Western Plant Health (WPH) appreciates DPR's commitment to implement reforms that will expedite the registration of new products, which DPR acknowledges in the report are all more sustainable. The recommendations also seek to assure greater departmental accountability to the registration process.

WPH supports these reforms, which we have recommended for years. We look forward to not only reading about needed reforms but seeing these reforms occur, and are committed to working with DPR to fulfill the recommendations that will implement a system that expedites the registration of all new products, and provide accountability to the registration program.

WPH also agrees that preventing the introduction of pests and advancing research for new pest control systems is important to all Californians. We support the administration's commitment to these areas by increasing general fund allocations to not only fully funding CDFA's Pest Prevention Division and the University of California's Extension Services, but to expanding those services.

About Western Plant Health: Western Plant Health (WPH) is a Sacramento-based trade association whose member companies promote the environmentally safe and agronomically sound use of their products. WPH members provide farmers with a wide range of crop protection and fertilizers necessary for safely growing crops that produce nutritious food and high-quality fiber, as well as horticultural products.

For more information, please contact: Stevan Allen at stevan@allenstrategic.com / (916) 718-2999

