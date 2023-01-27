Global Humic-based Biostimulants Market Report 2022: High Development Costs of New Synthetic Crop Protection Products Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Humic-based Biostimulants Market by Type, Application, Form, Crop Type, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for humic-based biostimulants is estimated at USD 686 million in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% to reach USD 1,184 million by 2027. Humic and fulvic acids are the most used humic substances in organic crop production and horticulture agricultural practices.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The humic-based biostimulants market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period. The requirement for higher food production to feed the rising population using modern agricultural practices and the weak regulatory system, particularly in India and other Southeast Asian countries, is estimated to drive the humic-based biostimulants market in the Asia-Pacific region. Other drivers for this market include the rise in the development of natural extracts as active ingredients for biostimulants and an increase in investments by key players in Asia-Pacific countries.

Humic acid is gaining rapid popularity in the humic-based biostimulants market across the globe

Humic acid is formed because of the humification of plant and animal matter, along with the biological activities of microorganisms. It is naturally available in the soil and helps plants uptake soil nutrients, improving crop productivity and crop health. Apart from the soil, humic acids are present in oceans and fresh waters, however, in limited amounts. Humic acids are extracted from leonardite for commercial applications, and other sources such as animal manure, organic waste, and sewage sludge also contain humic acid.

Humic acid is usually applied to make nutrients and micronutrients readily available to the plants and also helps increase the plant's resistance to stress. Humic acids from different sources function differently. It depends on the age of the source, oxygen supplied, time, pressure, and heat applied during the formation and contamination of the source. It is considered a bio-catalyst for plants and a conditioner for the soil. Humic acid plays a key role in germination, microbial activity, chlorophyll synthesis, root vitality, and fertilizer retention and helps generate increased yields.

Growth in demand for organic food

According to FAO, in 2021, organic agriculture was practiced in 187 countries, and 72.3 million hectares of agricultural lands were managed organically. The global sales of organic food and drinks reached more than USD 103.68 billion in 2019. In India, there is a paradigm shift post the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers began to buy more organic foods as a preventive health measure. Organically grown fresh fruit has been leading in international trade. The production and sales of organic food are from developed countries, but even developing countries have begun to produce and export organic foods and products.

According to APEDA, India is the leading exporter of organic tea, coffee, spices, and condiments. India also exports organic fruits and vegetables. The rich nutritional value of organic fruits and vegetables is the main reason for their demand in domestic and global markets. Organic foods have more antioxidants as compared to conventionally grown varieties.

To produce organic food products, different methods are adopted selection of pest-resistant varieties, suitable rotations, green manure, balanced fertilization, usage of humic-based biostimulants, early planting, mulching, cultural, mechanical & biological control measures, disturbance in pest life cycles and ensuring the survival of pest enemies is the basis of pest management programs, which is used in organic farming.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Demand to Combat Pesticide Toxicity

High Development Costs of New Synthetic Crop Protection Products

Increase in Demand for Organically Produced High-Value Crops with Export Value from Developed Economies

Restraints

Commercialization of Low-Quality Biostimulant Products by Local Players

Opportunities

Low Trade Barriers in Emerging Economies Create Scope for New Entrants to Invest in Regional Markets

Technological Advancements in Production of Biostimulants

Challenges

Uncertainty in Regulatory Framework of Biostimulants

Internal Threat of Substitution from Seaweed-based Biostimulants

