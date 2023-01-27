Submit Release
Acuity Brands Delcares Quarterly Dividend

Atlanta, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI ", Company", ))) today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 6, 2023. The dividend payment date has changed for this period due to a change in the quarterly board meeting date.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls ("ABL") and the Intelligent Spaces Group ("ISG"), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people's lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by more than 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

