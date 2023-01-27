Ruben Rabasa to Attend World Premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

Veteran Actor Ruben Rabasa to Attend World Premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in Hilarious Role as Café Owner

Fans of the iconic sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave" will be thrilled to hear that actor Ruben Rabasa will be in attendance at the upcoming world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California on Monday, February 6, 2023. Rabasa, who is best known for his role as the eccentric focus group participant in the sketch, has found renewed fame in recent years thanks to his comedic timing and relatable characterization.

In "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Rabasa takes on the role of a café owner and delivers a hilarious line when he says "Thank you, Spider-Man!" to a departing Scott Lang (played by Paul Rudd). His performance adds a comedic element to the already impressive cast, which includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas.

"I am incredibly excited to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and to be able to bring my comedic talents to the role of the café owner in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.' The film is a thrilling and hilarious addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I can't wait for audiences to see it. I think it's going to be a lot of fun!" – Says Ruben Rabasa

Ruben Rabasa is a veteran actor who has been in the industry for over six decades. He is best known for his role as the eccentric focus group participant in the sketch "I Think You Should Leave" on Netflix. The 81-year-old actor has found renewed fame in recent years thanks to his comedic timing and relatable characterization in the sketch. He is also a stand-up comedian and an irresistible storyteller, known for his unique style of humor.

The World Premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is an upcoming event scheduled to take place on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Rabasa will be in attendance, accompanied by a guest. Fans will have the opportunity to see him on the red carpet and watch him in his latest role as the café owner. The film is set to be released on February 17, 2023.

