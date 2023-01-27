World-Class Home Care Services Provider Xtrakare Helps People In Omaha, Nebraska Live Out Their Lives With Dignity

The home care service ensures a vulnerable segment of society doesn’t get left behind.

As the American population ages, several people develop health problems that severely restrict their mobility, leaving them homebound and unable to do simple routine tasks. To help such people, the leading home care service provider, Xtrakare, is trying to make a difference. They provide world-class home care services to seniors, the elderly, and those in need of non-medical home care services across Omaha, Nebraska.

They have a team of experienced caregivers who are passionate about their jobs and provide their clients with the highest level of care and support. Their services are perfect for those who want to avoid ending up in a nursing home and require a more personalized approach. Thanks to their services, people can live their lives with dignity in the comforts of their own homes without relocating to a new place.

Speaking on occasion, the founder of the service Johan Dovlo said, "As someone born in lomé-Togo in Africa, I was taught by my parents always to be respectful to elders. Reading about the harrowing tales of nursing home abuses and neglect seniors were experiencing in America was appealing. I decided to do something about it by starting a homecare service that genuinely wants to help improve the lives of such people. My organization believes everyone deserves to live with dignity, and our team is dedicated to helping our clients achieve that goal."

Thanks to their home care services, hundreds of senior citizens have received specialized care, including assistance with memory care, fall and injury prevention, and helping with routine tasks. Their caregivers provide specialized care for the elderly, including assistance with mobility, bathing, and dressing. They care for everything, including meal preparation, housekeeping, and transportation. Moreover, they also help with errands such as shopping.

Explaining how they were different, the founder added, "At Xtrakare, we work closely with our clients and their families to create a personalized care plan that meets the specific needs and goals of the person. Because of this, we can offer excellent care to seniors, the elderly, and those in need of non-medical home care services. Our caregivers are thoroughly screened, and only people with empathy and compassion get selected. We also have more stringent monitoring processes to ensure the best for our clients."

People interested in learning more about the services in Omaha, Nebraska, can check out their website today: https://xtrakare.com/.

Media Contact

Xtrakare

Johan Dovlo, Founder & CEO

402-819-8227

Omaha

Nebraska

United States