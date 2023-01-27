Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to hold a media availability with union and employer leaders following the ratification of the International Labour Organization's Violence and Harassment Convention (C-190)
January 26, 2023 5:29 PM | 1 min read
GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr. will be joined by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, and Derrick Hynes, President and CEO of Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications, for a media availability by teleconference after formally ratifying the International Labour Organization's Violence and Harassment Convention (C-190), in Geneva, Switzerland. C-190 is the first-ever global treaty on ending violence and harassment in the world of work.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
Date:
|
Monday, January 30, 2023
|
Time:
|
5:30 p.m. EST
Notes for media
Members of the media will be able to participate via teleconference.
Members of the media wanting to take part are asked to contact ESDC Media Relations (nc-comm-media-gd@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca) to register.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/26/c6099.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.