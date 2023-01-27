Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,003 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to hold a media availability with union and employer leaders following the ratification of the International Labour Organization's Violence and Harassment Convention (C-190)

January 26, 2023 5:29 PM | 1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr. will be joined by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, and Derrick Hynes, President and CEO of Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications, for a media availability by teleconference after formally ratifying the International Labour Organization's  Violence and Harassment Convention (C-190), in Geneva, Switzerland. C-190 is the first-ever global treaty on ending violence and harassment in the world of work.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:   

Monday, January 30, 2023
 

Time:   

5:30 p.m. EST


Notes for media

Members of the media will be able to participate via teleconference.
Members of the media wanting to take part are asked to contact ESDC Media Relations (nc-comm-media-gd@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca) to register.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/26/c6099.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to hold a media availability with union and employer leaders following the ratification of the International Labour Organization's Violence and Harassment Convention (C-190)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.