Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to hold a media availability with union and employer leaders following the ratification of the International Labour Organization's Violence and Harassment Convention (C-190)

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr. will be joined by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, and Derrick Hynes, President and CEO of Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications, for a media availability by teleconference after formally ratifying the International Labour Organization's Violence and Harassment Convention (C-190), in Geneva, Switzerland. C-190 is the first-ever global treaty on ending violence and harassment in the world of work.

Date: Monday, January 30, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. EST



