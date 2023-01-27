Wemorii One Home Smart Diffuser Unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show

The lifestyle brand is disrupting the health and wellness space with natural solutions for homes with its groundbreaking ultrasonic device, app and Cloud system.

Wemorii, providers of automated natural health solutions, gave the world a first peek at the revolutionary Wemorii One Home during the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The ultrasonic smart diffuser accurately automates natural wellness blends by combining cutting-edge peristaltic pumps with infrared sensors and software algorithms for a zen-like delivery experience for inhalation therapy in home spaces. The positive response at the unveiling sets the stage for pre-orders in February, with the final product delivery in the spring.

Wemorii One Home blends nature-based remedies with its droplet technology. The result is custom formulations dispensed into the environment for the benefit of a health-minded audience, representing a technological breakthrough in the creation of inhalation treatment recipes. The patented precision droplet delivery system disrupts the aromatherapy and plant-based medicine category while creating a new class within the emerging smart home healthcare sector.

"Our team has been hard at work perfecting this project for six years and the reception we received at CES was outstanding when we finally showcased what Wemorii can do," said Cody Jameson, Chief Technology Officer. "The enthusiasm generated over the show's duration positioned us for an incredible launch and the kickoff to pre-orders soon so that consumers will have our innovative product in their hands within months. We hope our modern, tech-focused solution will relieve stress and fatigue through advanced inhalation therapy treatments that make wellness simple to enjoy in the comfort of home."

Connecting to a home network remotely through a mobile app, Wemorii allows users to control the device from anywhere and select a focus formula for day or night. Easily schedule wellness formulas for work hours (energy and focus) and others for a deep sleep at bedtime (soothe and calm), along with curated mood lighting to accompany one of 24 recipes.

Wemorii One Home sells for $299. For more information, visit Wemorii.com.

About Wemorii

Founded in 2017, Wemorii was created with a singular purpose: to inspire a more natural and healthier lifestyle. They promote a more present mindset and start good health habits at home. With their revolutionary smart wellness device, the Wemorii One Home allows consumers to personalize their natural health routines with ultrasonic technology, maximizing the benefits of their 24 plant-based recipes.

